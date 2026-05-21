Three Arrested For Rs 5 Lakh Snatching In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects, including a known offender, in connection with the Rs 5 lakh snatching incident in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, recovering a portion of the stolen cash and the getaway motorcycle.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest three individuals for allegedly snatching Rs 5 lakh in Punjabi Bagh.

Police recovered Rs 2.15 lakh and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime.

The suspects allegedly conspired after obtaining information about the cash movement.

One of the arrested, Monish, is a listed bad character with multiple robbery cases.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the remaining amount of cash.

The Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly snatching Rs 5 lakh from a man in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

Police said Rs 2.15 lakh in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

Details Of The Punjabi Bagh Snatching Incident

According to police, the incident took place on May 10 when the complainant, a resident of Madipur, was carrying Rs 5 lakh on behalf of his landlord to deliver it to a person in West Punjabi Bagh.

As he reached the designated spot and contacted the receiver's wife, two unidentified men allegedly snatched the cash bundle and fled, police said.

A case was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter.

Investigation And Arrests In The Delhi Robbery Case

During investigation, police scanned footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and tracked the movement of the suspects.

"One suspect, identified as Sunil Kashyap, was first apprehended after being identified through CCTV footage. During interrogation, Sunil allegedly revealed that he, along with Mohammad Monish, Ritik alias Golu, Ashif alias Ashu, and another associate identified as Bhura, had conspired to commit the crime after obtaining prior information about the movement of the cash," an officer said.

Police later arrested Monish and Ashif from different locations in Delhi. Ashif was apprehended from Vikaspuri on May 19.

Ongoing Efforts To Apprehend Remaining Suspects

Monish (31) is a listed bad character of Ranhola police station and is allegedly involved in multiple robbery and snatching cases.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, Ritik and Bhura, and recover the remaining amount, police said.