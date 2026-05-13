RSP Unhappy With Congress Over Kerala CM Selection Delay

A key UDF ally, the RSP, has expressed its frustration with the Congress party regarding the ongoing delay in selecting a Chief Minister for Kerala, warning of potential political repercussions.

Key Points RSP expresses displeasure over the delay in Congress selecting a Chief Minister for Kerala, calling it a 'political uncertainty'.

RSP leaders are unhappy with Congress leader M M Hassan's remark that coalition partners have no role in deciding the Congress Legislature Party leader.

The delay in CM selection is causing discontent among UDF workers and the public.

RSP urges the Congress high command to announce the CM decision immediately to avoid serious political repercussions.

The RSP, a UDF coalition partner, expressed strong displeasure with the delay in CM selection by the Congress, with the party's MP N K Premachandran terming the situation as a "political uncertainty" which was "unfortunate".

RSP's Concerns Over Congress Leadership Remarks

Premachandran, and his party colleague Shibu Baby John, were also displeased with Congress leader M M Hassan's recent remark that coalition partners have no role in deciding the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Kerala.

John, the MLA elect from Chavara assembly seat in Kollam district, told reporters that he was not responding to such remarks as the RSP worked with the Congress till now and intends to do so going forward.

"Since we worked together till now and intend to do so going forward, I am not saying what needs to be said using colloquial language,"he said.

He conceded that technically speaking, Hassan was correct and Congress decides its leaders.

"But, I am not replying to M M Hassan now. I do not think it is required. All I have to say is that we too have worked hard a lot for this result. What he said is right. We have no intention of interfering in the matter by suggesting any name.

"However, to say no one else has any business in it... I am not responding to that," John said.

He further said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was the second largest coalition partner in the UDF and if its view is sought, it would indicate the same and there is nothing wrong in that.

He also said that, like everyone else, he too was waiting for the Congress' CM announcement and expected that it would happen during the day.

Impact of Delay on UDF and Public Sentiment

Earlier in the day, Premachandran told a TV channel here that in the discussions with observers sent by the Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had clearly indicated its stand on the issue.

"After the people of Kerala granted such a huge mandate to the UDF, the political uncertainty in deciding a CM even after 10 days of declaration of the poll results is extremely unfortunate," the RSP MP said.

He said that everywhere in Kerala, the discussion was regarding the delay in CM selection within the UDF, at a time when there should have been a comprehensive analysis of the Left government's anti-people policies during the last 10 years and the reasons for the LDF's defeat.

He further said that now was the time to expose the conflict within the CPI(M) and the alleged illegalities and irregularities committed by the Left party.

However, the uncertainty and delay in CM selection has created discontent and disappointment among the workers and people at the grassroot level, Premachandran claimed.

He also claimed that UDF coalition partners were unable to answer public queries as to when the new CM will be selected and who it will be.

RSP's Plea for Swift Decision

"So, we request the high command to immediately, on a war footing, announce its decision on who would be CM. Further delay could lead to serious political repercussions and the sheen of the brilliant UDF victory and the faith reposed by the people in us, will be tarnished.

"We urge the Congress to take a decision based on a consensus," he said.

The RSP MP also termed as "unfortunate" Hassan's remark a day ago that coalition partners have no role in deciding the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Kerala.

"None of us said who should be the CLP leader. We did not say we wanted to put forward our views. The Congress high command's observers invited us to discussions to seek our view on the matter. It was not as per our demand.

"We all worked together as team UDF. Our contributions during the elections cannot be forgotten or disregarded," he contended.

The coalition partners have not made any intervention in the matter, but only indicated their views in response to the queries by the observers on the CM issue, Premachandran said.

Other Voices on the CM Selection Process

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran, speaking to reporters in Delhi, said the earlier the CM announcement comes, the better as people are eagerly waiting for it.

He said that since everyone has been waiting for the announcement, displeasure among some coalition partners can be expected.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph also expressed hope that the CM announcement would be made during the day.

He said that it might get slightly delayed due to the hospitalisation of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.