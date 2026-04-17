Why IUML Thinks Congress CM Candidate Debate Is Unnecessary

A key Congress ally, the IUML, has voiced concerns that the ongoing public debate over who should be the next Kerala Chief Minister is unnecessary and potentially damaging.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IUML believes public discussions on the Kerala CM candidate are inappropriate and can cause discontent.

Senior Congress leaders like M K Raghavan and Ramesh Chennithala share IUML's view that the debate is unnecessary.

Former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran argues that discussions are part of the democratic process and have happened before.

IUML trusts the Congress to decide on the CM candidate at the appropriate time.

Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, with results due on May 4.

IUML, a key constituent of the UDF and a major ally of the Congress in Kerala, on Friday said the public discussions and arguments on who should be the CM candidate of the front was not appropriate.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P M A Salam said that it was his party's view that such public discussions on the matter would lead to discontent among the front workers and the general public.

IUML's Concerns About Public Discussions

"Not against discussions, but it should not be done publicly. It will harm the mental strength of the workers. It will create discontent among them. The leaders need to keep that in mind," he said.

Currently, the arguments and discussions which are going on are unnecessary, he said.

Congress Leaders' Differing Opinions

A similar view was expressed by senior Congress leaders M K Raghavan and Ramesh Chennithala, but former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran was of the opinion that there was nothing wrong with discussions on the issue.

Raghavan, the Lok Sabha MP from Kozhikode, at a press conference in Delhi deprecated the ongoing discussions within the party on who should be the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala, saying that it will tarnish the image of the Congress.

He said the discussion began with a remark by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas and questioned what right he had to make such comments.

"It is his statement that created the entire controversy. A statement which should not have been made. Then the controversy began spreading widely in the cyber world," he said.

The Congress MP said that such discussions should happen only after the results are out.

Chennithala also said that the discussions on the CM candidate of the party were "unnecessary".

"I have said so earlier too," he added, while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Arguments For Open Discussion

On the other hand, Kannur MP Sudhakaran said that discussions should happen for decisions to be made.

"Then only things will move forward. Such discussions, before poll results, have happened in Kerala in the past as well. There is nothing new about it. It is all part of the democratic process," he said.

Regarding the views expressed by Raghavan on the issue, Sudhakaran said that everyone was entitled to their own opinion and no one was questioning that.

IUML's Stance on Congress Decision

Salam, earlier in the day, also said that the IUML knows that the Congress was capable of deciding their leaders and they will do it at the appropriate time.

He further said that the League's view has not been sought on who should be the CM candidate.

"The League will accept the Congress' decision on who should be the CM candidate. It will come as the UDF decision," he added.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, and the results will be declared on May 4.

The IUML's stance reflects its concern for maintaining unity within the UDF alliance. The Congress party is expected to announce its CM candidate after the election results are declared on May 4, which will likely influence the state's political landscape.