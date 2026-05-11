Congress Continues Deliberations On Kerala Chief Minister

The Congress party is facing internal uncertainty over the selection of Kerala's next Chief Minister, even after high-level discussions, as multiple leaders vie for the top position.

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress party is facing uncertainty in selecting Kerala's next Chief Minister.

Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal, and V D Satheesan are the main contenders for the Chief Minister position.

The Congress high command is waiting for political tensions to ease before announcing the decision.

Congress alliance partners are reportedly unhappy with the delay in naming the Chief Minister.

The final decision on the Kerala Chief Minister post will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers.

Uncertainty continues within the Congress party over the selection of Kerala's next Chief Minister, even two days after party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held discussions with the three contenders for the top post.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan are the three leaders lobbying for the Chief Ministership of the state. The high command met the three leaders on Saturday in New Delhi.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi also attended the meeting.

Congress Party Deliberations On Kerala Leadership

Party leaders here indicated on Monday that a decision is expected after Kharge meets senior leader Sonia Gandhi regarding the leadership issue.

They also indicated that the high command is waiting for the political atmosphere in Kerala, which witnessed strong demonstrations and poster wars between supporters of Satheesan and Venugopal last week, to calm down further before making an announcement.

After meeting Kharge and Rahul, the Kerala leaders and Dasmunsi jointly appealed to party workers to refrain from protests and flex-board campaigns over the leadership issue.

Uncertainty Among Congress Leaders

As discussions continue behind the scenes, Congress leaders in Kerala remain in suspense over the final decision.

Congress alliance partners are also said to be unhappy over the prolonged delay in deciding the Chief Minister, despite the alliance securing a massive mandate by winning 102 out of the 140 seats in the state.

Asked about the delay in decision-making, a senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said: "The Assembly expires only on May 23. So there is no hurry -- why worry?"

Chennithala's Statement On Chief Ministerial Post

Meanwhile, Chennithala said on Monday that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the Chief Ministerial post would be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state.

"We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide," Chennithala told reporters after returning from New Delhi.

He said the delay in taking the decision was part of a democratic process.

"All the discussions have been completed. We are not taking as much time as the Left Front took last time," Chennithala said.

Whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the Chief Ministerial post in Kerala will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state, he added.

BJP Criticism And Congress Response

Referring to the BJP criticism on the issue, Chennithala on Sunday said there was no need to respond when the BJP itself had taken days to decide on its CM in Delhi.

After the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP came under attack from opposition parties over the alleged delay in announcing its CM candidate.

He had criticised the BJP amid the ongoing deliberations over the selection of Kerala's next Chief Minister, saying the Congress was not a party that functioned on instructions from Nagpur.