Kerala CM Selection Delay Creates Political Uncertainty, Says UDF Partner

A key UDF coalition partner voices strong concerns over the Congress party's delay in selecting a Chief Minister for Kerala, warning of potential political repercussions and tarnished faith in the UDF victory.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RSP expresses displeasure over the delay in Kerala CM selection by the Congress party.

The delay in choosing a CM is creating 'political uncertainty' and discontent among UDF workers and the public.

RSP urges the Congress high command to make a decision on the CM selection on a 'war footing'.

UDF coalition partners are unable to answer public queries about the CM selection timeline.

RSP MP criticises Congress leader's remark that coalition partners have no role in deciding the CLP leader.

The RSP, a UDF coalition partner, expressed strong displeasure with the delay in CM selection by the Congress, with the communist party's MP N K Premachandran terming the situation as a "political uncertainty" which was "unfortunate".

RSP's Concerns Over CM Selection Process

Premachandran told a TV channel here that in the discussions with observers sent by the Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had clearly indicated its stand on the issue.

"After the people of Kerala granted such a huge mandate to the UDF, the political uncertainty in deciding a CM even after 10 days of declaration of the poll results, is extremely unfortunate," the RSP MP said.

He said that everywhere in Kerala the discussion was regarding the delay in CM selection within the UDF, at a time when there should have been a comprehensive analysis of the Left government's anti-people policies during the last 10 years and the reasons for the LDF's defeat.

He further said that now was the time to expose the conflict within the CPI(M) and the alleged illegalities and irregularities committed by the Left party.

Impact of Delay on UDF Supporters

However, the uncertainty and delay in CM selection has created discontent and disappointment among the workers and people at the grassroot level, Premachandran claimed.

He also claimed that UDF coalition partners were unable to answer public queries as to when the new CM will be selected and who it will be.

"So, we request the high command to immediately, on a war footing, announce its decision on who would be CM. Further delay could lead to serious political repercussions and the sheen of the brilliant UDF victory and the faith reposed by the people in us, will be tarnished.

"We urge the Congress to take a decision based on a consensus," he said.

Disagreement Over Coalition Partner's Role

The RSP MP also termed as "unfortunate" Congress leader M M Hassan's remark a day ago that coalition partners have no role in deciding the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Kerala.

"None of us said who should be the CLP leader. We did not say we wanted to put forward our views. The Congress high command's observers invited us to discussions to seek our view on the matter. It was not as per our demand.

"We all worked together as team UDF. Our contributions during the elections cannot be forgotten or disregarded," he contended.

The coalition partners have not made any intervention in the matter, but only indicated their views in response to the queries by the observers on the CM issue, Premachandran said.

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.