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Decomposed Body Found in Delhi Field; Police Suspect Foul Play

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 21:46 IST

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Delhi police are investigating a murder after a decomposed body was discovered in a Bawana field, with suspicion falling on the deceased's associates.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A highly decomposed body was found in a field in Bawana, Outer-North Delhi.
  • The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, who was listed as a 'bad character' by police.
  • Pradeep was last seen with three associates before his disappearance.
  • Police have registered a murder case and suspect the involvement of Pradeep's associates.
  • Multiple police teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects in the Delhi murder case.

A highly decomposed body of a man was found in a field in Outer-North Delhi's Bawana area, police said.

The body was found in a field in Mungeshpur village.

 

"A police team, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot and found the body of a man in a highly decomposed condition, making identification initially difficult," an officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Pradeep, a local, by his brother Anil.

Police said Pradeep was listed as a "bad character" at the Bawana police Station.

Investigation Details

During the investigation, it was revealed that Pradeep had gone to a liquor shop on March 29 along with three of his associates. The group allegedly purchased alcohol and proceeded towards the Mungeshpur area, where they consumed liquor, police said.

Around 10 pm the same night, Pradeep called his wife and told her that he was near the Sohti-Kutubgarh Road and that his scooter had a puncture.

He told her that he would return shortly, but his phone went off soon after.

On Tuesday, his wife approached a police post in the area and lodged a missing person complaint.

The police found that the deceased was the same person reported missing.

Murder Investigation Underway

A murder case has been filed and police suspect the involvement of the associates who were last seen with Pradeep.

"Multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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