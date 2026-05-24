'Deal largely negotiated', claims Trump; Iran responds

Donald Trump asserts a peace agreement with Iran is nearly finalised, but Iran disputes key aspects, including control over the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as he departs Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump claims a peace deal with Iran has been 'largely negotiated' after discussions with allies.

Trump states that the final details of the Iran peace deal are being discussed before a formal announcement.

Iran rejects Trump's claim regarding the Strait of Hormuz, asserting continued control.

Iran insists management of the Strait of Hormuz remains exclusively under its authority.

Iran has made no commitment regarding its nuclear program, despite Trump's previous demands.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said a peace deal with Iran has been "largely negotiated" after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.

Trump said the final details of the deal are being discussed before a formal announcement.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, listing many countries with whom he had 'a very good call'.

Trump also added that he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which went "very well".

"Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly," he said.

Trump's Claims on the Strait of Hormuz

Trump also claimed that 'in addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened'.

Iran, however, rejected Trump's claim on Strait of Hormuz with its semi-official Fars News Agency stating that Tehran would continue to maintain control of the strait.

According to the report, Iran has agreed only to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, but this "in no way means a return to free passage" as it existed before the conflict.

Iran's Stance on Hormuz Management

Fars News Agency stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain "exclusively under the authority of Iran."

Even as Trump had previously declared negotiations over Iran's nuclear program as one of the main and indispensable conditions for any agreement, no commitment has been made by Iran, and the nuclear file has not been discussed at all, the report stated.

American Officials' Acknowledgement

Fars News Agency stated that American officials have acknowledged in multiple messages to Iran that Trump's tweets are primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption within the United States, and they have recommended that no attention be paid to these statements.