Trump unlikely to accept Iran's peace plan to end war: Report

Donald Trump is leaning towards rejecting Iran's latest diplomatic proposal to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about nuclear enrichment and internal government stability.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets his national security team to discuss Iran's latest proposal to open the Hormuz Strait. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Key Points Trump is likely to reject Iran's proposal to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US administration is concerned about deferring discussions on Iran's nuclear programme.

Maintaining the Strait of Hormuz blockade risks inflated energy prices and increased American fuel costs.

American representatives are wary of internal fractures within the Iranian government.

Iran blames the US for the failure of Middle East peace talks due to Washington's hardline stance.

United States President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Iran aimed at halting current hostilities, according to a report by CNN.

The Iranian proposal reportedly suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions.

Sources familiar with the situation told CNN that the US President expressed his reservations during a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday.

One source noted that Trump is "not likely to accept the plan," which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days. Administrative officials have expressed concern that reopening the vital waterway without addressing Iranian nuclear enrichment or its "stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium" would effectively eliminate a significant source of American diplomatic pressure.

Concerns Over Energy Prices and Diplomatic Pressure

However, CNN reported that maintaining the blockade poses its own risks, as the continued closure of the strait is expected to sustain the inflated energy prices that have led to a sharp rise in American fuel costs. Following the conclusion of the Monday meeting, the next phase of the administration's strategy remained uncertain.

American representatives remain wary of what they perceive as internal fractures within the Iranian government.

According to CNN, they are currently unsure which specific individuals "retains ultimate decision-making power over a prospective deal."

Trump's Hesitation and Diplomatic Deadlock

Despite this diplomatic deadlock, Trump has publicly voiced hesitation regarding the resumption of the "US bombing campaign," which remains suspended following his decision to extend a ceasefire last week. The White House has consistently declined to elaborate on the specific details of the ongoing talks.

Assistant press secretary Olivia Wales told CNN in a statement that "these are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the US will not negotiate through the press."

Wales further noted that the administration remains focused on a long-term resolution, stating, "As the President has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Mixed Reactions and Internal Stability Concerns

Despite these high-level discussions in Islamabad earlier this week, a definitive breakthrough in peace negotiations between the United States and Iran remains elusive, though back-channel diplomacy continues.

According to a report by The New York Times, Donald Trump met with national security advisors in the White House Situation Room on Monday to review the situation.

Sources indicate the American leader is currently "not satisfied with Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war." This proposed plan from Tehran has drawn mixed reactions within the administration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a more tempered assessment, noting that the submission was "better than what we thought they were going to submit." However, Rubio also expressed significant reservations regarding the internal stability and leadership of the Islamic Republic.

During the deliberations, he questioned the religious and political authority of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, asking: "Does he have the clerical credentials to actually act as supreme leader? Is he actually making the decisions or is there somebody standing in his stead...?"

Iran Seeks Support Amidst Tensions

On the diplomatic front, Tehran has looked toward its allies for support while tensions with Washington persist. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, Araghchi pointed the finger at Washington for the lack of progress, blaming the US for the "failure of Middle East peace talks." Araghchi has attributed the stalemate in diplomatic efforts to Washington's hardline stance, claiming that American pressure derailed recent progress toward a settlement.

Araghchi argued that "the US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands."