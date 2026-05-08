War resumes in Middle East? US-Iran trade fire, Trump says ceasefire...

Despite recent military engagements in the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump insists the ceasefire with Iran is still in effect, warning of a strong response if it ends.

IMAGE: Iranian navy fires a missile, at an unknown location, in this still image taken from a video released May 8, 2026. Photograph: Pool/WANA/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump asserts the ceasefire with Iran remains operational despite recent military engagements.

US forces launched targeted strikes against Iranian military installations after attacks on US Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claims Iranian units were 'completely destroyed' in the counter-strike, with missiles and drones intercepted.

The US maintains its core objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian media claims their naval forces successfully targeted the US vessels, contradicting the US account.

United States President Donald Trump has asserted that the ceasefire with Iran is still operational, notwithstanding recent military engagements in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, while cautioning that any termination of the truce would be unmistakably apparent.

Addressing media during an unannounced visit to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday (local time), the President remarked on the visibility of any potential escalation. "You won't have to know if there's no ceasefire," Trump stated. "You'll just have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran."

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as it undergoes renovations, in Washington, DC, May 7, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Trump Downplays Hostilities, Lauds US Military

The President sought to diminish the significance of the latest hostilities even as he lauded the efficacy of the American military intervention. Touching upon the confrontation, he noted that the opposing forces had attempted to provoke US assets. "They trifled with us today," Trump said. "We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle."

Moving from the tactical response to the broader diplomatic landscape, the President indicated that the prospects for a formal resolution remain fluid. A deal with Iran "might not happen, but it could happen any day," Trump observed, suggesting that high-level discussions continue to hang in the balance.

US Central Command Confirms Targeted Strikes

These comments followed a formal announcement from United States Central Command (CENTCOM), confirming that US forces had launched targeted strikes against Iranian military installations.

These facilities were identified as the launch sites for missile, drone, and small boat offensives directed at US Navy destroyers during their passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Providing further technical details on the engagement, CENTCOM stated that "US forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman."

The command identified the vessels involved as the "USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87)," clarifying that "No US assets were struck" despite facing a barrage of "multiple missiles, drones, and small boats."

Details of the Retaliatory Measures

Expanding on the retaliatory measures, the military command noted that it "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces, including missile and drone launch sites, command and control locations, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance nodes."

President Trump further addressed the skirmish via Truth Social, praising the resilience of the naval crews and the outcome of the counter-strike. "Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," he wrote.

The President claimed that the Iranian units "were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy." Describing the intercepted threats, he added, "Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

Trump's Critique of Iranian Leadership

In a sharp critique of the leadership in Tehran, Trump remarked that "A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS." He warned that "we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" before noting that the destroyers would "rejoin our Naval Blockade, which is truly a 'Wall of Steel.'"

Reaffirming the core objective of the US administration during a subsequent briefing at the White House, Trump stated, "The plan is very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Conflicting Accounts of the Clash

In contrast to the American account, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency claimed that Iranian naval forces successfully targeted the vessels. The outlet alleged that "The destroyers of the US terror force are fleeing towards the Sea of Oman," asserting that the operation was executed using "missiles and suicide drones."

While the precise timing of the clash remains unverified, the escalation follows reports of a US military operation involving an Iranian oil tanker.