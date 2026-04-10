'That is not the agreement we have': Trump warns Iran

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran regarding alleged fees imposed on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions amid fragile ceasefire agreements and ongoing disputes with Israel over Lebanon.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, April 6, 2026 . Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump warns Iran against charging fees to tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump accuses Iran of 'dishonorable' conduct regarding oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions rise as disagreements over the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel widen, especially concerning Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu asserts there is 'no ceasefire in Lebanon' and vows continued military operations against Hezbollah.

Netanyahu instructs cabinet to open negotiations with Lebanon for Hezbollah disarmament and a peace agreement.

United States President Donald Trump said there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran against it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

In another post, Trump accused Iran of "doing a poor job" at allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Tehran of the temporary ceasefire agreement.

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" he said.

This puts the already fragile ceasefire in jeopardy as the disagreement between both parties continues to widen before the negotiations in Islamabad begin.

Ceasefire Agreement Disputes

Earlier, Tehran had accused Israel of violating the agreement by attacking Lebanon, as it stated that the ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the truce.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Israel's Position on Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to continue military operations with "full force" against Hezbollah.

"I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

Netanyahu further stated that he has instructed the Cabinet to open direct negotiations with the Lebanese government to achieve "disarmament of Hezbollah" and "historic peace agreement".

"Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals. First, the disarmament of Hezbollah. Second, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," he said.