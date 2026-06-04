Deadly fire puts Delhi's patient hotel hub under lens

The tragic fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which killed 21 people, has cast a harsh spotlight on the critical lack of fire safety and building compliance in the densely packed patient accommodation hub near Max Hospital.

IMAGE: Police and Fire Brigade personnel at the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points A fire at a bed and breakfast hotel in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, resulted in 21 fatalities, including 11 foreign nationals.

The area, a dense cluster of hotels near Max Hospital, serves as a crucial hub for domestic and international patients seeking affordable lodging.

The hotel reportedly operated without a fire NOC, and the blaze spread rapidly through a narrow, five-floor building with limited exits and sealed windows.

The tragedy has intensified concerns among residents and visitors regarding inadequate fire safety measures and building regulations in Delhi's medical accommodation sector.

The Press Enclave Road area in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a densely packed cluster of hotels, inns and guest houses catering largely to patients visiting the nearby Max Hospital, has come under scrutiny after a fire at a local bed and breakfast hotel claimed 21 lives on Wednesday.

Just a short walk from the Max Hospital, the locality has evolved into a preferred hub for foreign and domestic patients seeking affordable lodging during their treatment period.

A walk through the area revealed dozens of hotels and guest houses operating in close proximity, many from narrow multi-storey buildings squeezed between restaurants and commercial establishments.

Several of the establishments have more than 30 rooms, while some even offer accommodation in basements and on rooftops.

The area is dotted with narrow passages, in some places barely wide enough to allow a person through, adjoining buildings and connecting hotels, restaurants and service areas.

Locals estimate that more than 35 hotels and guest houses operate in the neighbourhood, with many offering budget accommodation for patients and their attendants.

Malviya Nagar: A Hub For Medical Tourists

Among those staying in the area is Musa Okoro, a foreign national undergoing treatment at Max Hospital.

Recounting the events of Wednesday, Okoro said he returned from the hospital to find a large crowd outside a neighbouring hotel.

"I have been at the hospital since morning. When I came back, I saw many people standing outside and realised that something serious had happened. There was panic and people were rushing around after the fire broke out," he said.

Okoro said he had initially planned to stay in Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, where the tragedy struck, but eventually checked into another guest house nearby after being told that rooms were not available.

"Had a room been available there, I would have stayed in that building," he said.

Another foreign patient, Yusoof from Bangladesh, said he chose to stay in the locality because it was close to the hospital and offered affordable accommodation options.

"Everything we need is available within a walking distance. For people undergoing treatment, staying near the hospital is very important," he said.

Eyewitness Accounts And Safety Concerns

However, the fire has left him concerned about safety standards in the area.

"After seeing what happened, I am worried. There are many hotels very close to each other and the lanes are quite narrow. I hope the authorities check whether proper safety measures are in place," Yusoof said.

The fire ripped through the bed and breakfast hotel allegedly operating without a fire NOC on Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people, including 11 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

The blaze started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals where 21 were declared dead, including 10 Indians, they said.

Fire Safety Lapses And Renewed Scrutiny

The tragedy has renewed concerns among residents and visitors about fire safety compliance and building norms in one of the capital's busiest medical accommodation hubs.