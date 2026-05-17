Dalit Girl Commits Suicide After Harassment In Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit girl in Madhya Pradesh tragically committed suicide after allegedly facing pressure from an accused harasser, highlighting the urgent need for justice and protection under the SC/ST and POCSO Acts.

Key Points A Dalit girl in Madhya Pradesh committed suicide after alleged harassment.

The girl had filed a complaint against a man for stalking and harassment.

The accused and others were booked under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

The accused allegedly pressured the girl's family to withdraw the case.

Police have arrested the accused in connection with the suicide.

A Class 10 Dalit student committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Sunday after she was allegedly pressured by a man against whom she had lodged a complaint of stalking and harassment a couple of days ago, a police official said.

The 16-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in Siyakhas village, around 18 km from the district headquarters, Prithvipur police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Singh Gurjar told PTI.

Details of the Harassment Complaint

"She had earlier complained against Abhishek Yadav, a youth from the same village, after he allegedly caught hold of the girl with malicious intent when she was returning home from a temple with her sister-in-law two days ago," he said.

Legal Action and Arrest

Following her complaint, Yadav and three others were booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"The accused allegedly pressured the girl's family to withdraw the case. Possibly due to fear and pressure, she took the extreme step. Yadav has been arrested," Gurjar said.