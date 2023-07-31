News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fed up of eve-teasing, 18-yr-old girl commits suicide in MP

Fed up of eve-teasing, 18-yr-old girl commits suicide in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Upset over repeated eve-teasing by a youth, an 18-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lateri town, located 90 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday following which the victim's family and other locals staged a protest till late night.

The Lateri police have arrested the accused, identified as Amir, and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), said inspector Rakesh Tiwari, who is the police spokesperson.

He said the victim's family earlier did not file a complaint of eve-teasing.

 

Talking to reporters, the victim's father, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, claimed his daughter was disturbed due to eve-teasing by Amir, which forced her to take the extreme step.

She never told the family about the problem she was facing, he further claimed.

Kushwaha said his daughter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a room of their house when his wife was out for a medical check-up.

After the incident, the victim's family and locals staged a protest with the victim's body till 10.30 pm on Sunday, as per some locals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav and other officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
Out on bail, man rapes woman again after 2 years
Out on bail, man rapes woman again after 2 years
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
Days after NCP split, Pawar, Modi to share stage
Days after NCP split, Pawar, Modi to share stage
RPF jawan who killed 4 on train was not feeling well
RPF jawan who killed 4 on train was not feeling well
ED raids Haryana Cong MLA; seizes cars, cash
ED raids Haryana Cong MLA; seizes cars, cash
How Nita Ambani created a champion team!
How Nita Ambani created a champion team!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rape is about power. Learn to wield it to fight rape

Rape is about power. Learn to wield it to fight rape

Man booked for raping, trying to convert Mumbai model

Man booked for raping, trying to convert Mumbai model

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances