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MP Student Attempts Suicide After Molestation Complaint Ignored

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 13:43 IST

A college student in Madhya Pradesh allegedly attempted suicide after her molestation complaint against a professor was allegedly ignored by college authorities, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about campus safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A college student in Madhya Pradesh allegedly attempted suicide after claiming a professor molested her and no action was taken.
  • The student alleges she filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken against the accused professor.
  • The student claims she was threatened by the principal and other professors after reporting the incident.
  • Police have recorded the student's statement and are investigating the allegations of molestation and inaction.
  • The student also submitted a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office seeking action against the accused professor.

A 21-year-old college student allegedly slit her wrist in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, claiming no action had been taken against a professor who molested her, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, following which the victim, a BA third-year student of a government college here, was rushed to the district hospital, they said.

 

The student's statement has been recorded and further action is being taken based on it, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Pooja Sharma told PTI.

Allegations of Molestation and Inaction

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, the visibly emotional student alleged that a professor molested her in the college premises on March 10. She claimed that despite lodging a complaint with the college principal, no action was taken.

The student further said she informed about the incident to her mother, who also approached the principal. The college administration resolved the matter after the accused professor apologised, she claimed.

The student said she had been seeking action in the matter and was distressed by the inaction. She also alleged that the principal and two professors had been threatening her.

She said rumours were spread in the college that her mother had accepted Rs 5 lakh from the professor, which she denied.

The student also claimed she had submitted a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office on March 23 and sought action against the accused professor.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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