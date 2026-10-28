Cyclone Arnab 'Practically Stationary'

IMAGE: A view of unusual rough sea conditions along the coast under the impact of Cyclone Arnab in Visakhapatnam, October 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Cyclone Arnab remained "practically stationary" along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next 2-3 hours, the IMD said, as heavy rains lashed a number of districts in the southern state.

According to the IMD, the northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land, while the storm's centre remains very close to the coastline.

'The cyclone remains practically stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast, and the landfall process is expected to continue for another 2-3 hours,' the India Meteorological Department said in an update at 5.30 am.

The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours, the weather update said

The extent of the impact will depend on the cyclone's actual intensity, track and landfall conditions.

IMAGE: Tourist ferry and passenger boats are anchored at shore as services are suspended in Chilika Lake amid Cyclone Arnab, October 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of fishing boats anchored as fishing activities remain suspended in the coastal areas amid rough sea conditions witnessed on Suryalanka Beach following warnings over Cyclone Arnab, in Bapatla, October 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of unusual rough sea conditions at the Maa Kalijai temple, near an island in Chilika Lake as a result of Cyclone Arnab, in Khordha, October 27, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Women shield themselves under umbrellas during high tide amid rain and gusty winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 27, 2026. Photograph: Ahamad Shaik/Reuters

IMAGE: A man walks past docked boats along the harbour as Cyclone Arnab approaches in Visakhapatnam, October 27, 2026. Photograph: Ahamad Shaik/Reuters

IMAGE: Docked boats along the harbour as Cyclone Arnab approaches, in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Ahamad Shaik/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff