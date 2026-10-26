Cyclone Arnab intensifies, heads towards Andhra coast

Cyclone Arnab, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, is rapidly intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm, posing a significant threat to the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.

IMAGE: The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. Photograph: @Indiametdept/X

Key Points A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab.

Cyclone Arnab is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27.

Maximum sustained wind speeds could reach up to 125 kmph with gusts up to 140 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, with heavy rainfall also likely on October 29.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab and is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast the following morning.

The cyclone lay centred over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday, moving westwards at 15 kmph during the preceding six hours, according to the IMD's National Bulletin No. 8.

Cyclone Arnab Intensification

"The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab and is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28," said the Met department in an official press release.

The system was located about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla, it said.

Projected Path And Strength

The weather system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight on Monday, before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, it said.

Rainfall Warning Issued

Under the influence of the system, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of these regions on October 29.

Safety Precautions Urged

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days were extremely crucial and urged people to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions.

Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the cyclone continued to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

He advised residents, particularly those in coastal areas, to comply with official advisories and take necessary precautions.