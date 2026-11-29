'Sharad Pawar knows that if he joins hands with the BJP now his legacy will be over forever.'

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points 'It looks like the NCP-SP want to support the NDA on Delimitation Bill.'

'NCP-SP cadres are disturbed right now.'

'There will be no direct benefit to the NCP-SP as such.'

'Merger between NCP-SP and NCP-Ajit Pawar is not possible now'.

'If Sharad Pawar wants to join hands with the BJP, then his diehard core voters can leave him.'

Sharad Pawar has been one of the most astute political strategists in Maharashtra and national politics for nearly six decades.

Known for his political pragmatism, ability to build alliances and a knack for springing last-minute surprises, Pawar now finds himself at a crucial crossroads in the autumn of his political career.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar has sent mixed signals over its support for the BJP-led NDA government's Delimitation Bill.

While senior party leader Jitendra Awhad has indicated support for the legislation, party Working President Supriya Sule has maintained that the matter was still under consideration.

With the party's eight Lok Sabha MPs becoming crucial, Sharad Pawar's eventual decision could have significant implications for the legislation as well as the future of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Pawar's Political Dilemma And Potential Gains

Is Pawar exploring a political understanding with the BJP in exchange for ministerial positions and a share in power?

Could Supriya Sule's political ambitions be influencing the party's calculations?

And what happens to Pawar's decades-old political legacy built around the ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar if he chooses to align with the BJP?

There are also larger questions about the future of the NCP itself.

Is a merger with the Ajit Pawar faction now virtually impossible?

Could young leader Rohit Pawar chart an independent political course, possibly moving closer to the Congress?

And is the BJP gradually succeeding in dismantling the political dominance that the Congress and NCP once enjoyed in Maharashtra?

To understand the political calculations behind these developments and what Sharad Pawar might be planning now, Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff spoke to Ravikiran Deshmukh, senior political journalist and an astute observer of Maharashtra politics.

NCP-SP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule gave contradictory statements on supporting the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. Awhad said the NCP-SP will support the NDA on the Delimitation Bill while Supriya Sule said it was still under consideration.

Why is the NCP-SP sending mixed signals?

If you see NCP-SP leaders' past statements, it looks like they want to support the NDA on the Delimitation Bill.

If they were not willing to support the NDA they should have so categorically and that we are going with the Opposition bloc led by the Congress party, the INDIA bloc.

If you recall, Supriya Sule had stated earlier that if 50 percent of seats were added to every state's quota in the Delimitation Bill, their party was ready to support the bill.

This indicated that the NCP-SP was talking to the NDA to work out some formula to pass the Delimitation Bill in Parliament.

At that point of time there was no official meeting between the NDA and INDIA on the Delimitation Bill. When we saw the Delimitation Bill in April 2026, the increase of 50 percent seats was not mentioned.

So Sule's statement on supporting the Delimitation Bill if the number of seats were increased by 50 percent gave an indication that the NCP-SP and NDA were working on the same lines.

She further mentioned then that no state was being left out and therefore her party was ready to consider the Delimitation Bill proposal. This led to a dilution of the hard stance taken by the NCP-SP and right now they are just assessing what is the public opinion on the Delimitation Bill.

NCP-SP cadres are disturbed right now.

They are giving mixed reactions on the Delimitation Bill, some are saying they should not support the BJP-led NDA. Other NCP-SP cadres are saying that if we are getting benefits of power then we must grab it now. Therefore, the NCP-SP right now is judging and assessing the situation.

And the statement of Jitendra Awhad on Friday night is really Sharad Pawar's own statement and not that of Awhad as he is very loyal to him and is his voice. It was a well thought statement which led to the ruffling of feathers among the cadres and to pacify that Supriya Sule had to give a contradictory statement.

IMAGE: Supriya Sule with her father Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Implications For NCP-SP And Maharashtra Politics

What kind of gains in terms of seats will the NCP-SP have if the Delimitation Bill is passed in Parliament?

There will be no direct benefit to them as such, but yes, in certain pockets of Maharashtra they will benefit.

The only gain they can get is in Western Maharashtra but then that is a complete gamble for the NCP-SP because Sharad Pawar has always played politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

This kind of politics appeals to OBCs (Other Backward Classes), Marathas and Dalits. He did his politics only on these caste groupings. Now, if he wants to leave this ideology and join hands with the BJP, then his diehard core voters can leave him.

And if this happens for real, then the question arises, what is the NCP-SP gaining by supporting the Delimitation Bill?

The answer to which can be, they will get some ministerial post and be in power. At best they can get some of their leaders to sit in some important governing committees. That's all.

You mean become a minister in the central government?

Yes, they must have demanded two ministerial berths in the central ministry.

If Supriya Sule becomes a minister then the rival faction NCP-Ajit Pawar leaders will get upset and therefore Praful Patel too can get a chance to become a minister. This is a possibility because the Ajit Pawar faction does not have any central minister right now in the BJP-led NDA government.

The other thing that can happen is that the NCP-SP can get another ministerial post in the Maharashtra state cabinet.

The strength of the Maharashtra state cabinet is 43 and right now there is one vacancy so the NCP-SP can get one birth for sure. At best the BJP will have to create one more ministerial berth for the NCP-SP.

This is the best the NCP-SP can get.

Future Of NCP Factions And Pawar's Legacy

What happens to a merger between NCP-SP and NCP-Ajit Pawar?

This is not possible now.

Many times there were discussions on this issue but it did not happen because ultimately it comes to the question, who will lead a united NCP?

Right now, Sunetra Pawar, the late Ajit Pawar's wife, is president of the party and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Will Supriya Sule work under her? This is a very remote possibility.

Another problem is that NCP-SP and NCP-Ajit Pawar factions have several local leaders as district presidents and secretaries in many districts of Maharashtra. So which district leader will sacrifice their post for the other faction if there is a merger? Therefore, a merger is not possible.

What about the NCP-SP's young and dynamic leader Rohit Pawar? What will his stance be as he is very vocal against the BJP? Will he go with Sharad Pawar's stance to support the NDA on the delimitation bill?

Rohit Pawar is taking a very different stance and it is every evident now. He will chalk out his own plans.

From day one he has taken a hard stance on going with the BJP.

Recently, during the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam paper leak issue, he became the face of protests against the BJP government in Maharashtra. He did that agitation on his own strength. It is possible he might join the Congress party.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

What about Sharad Pawar's legacy of secular politics? At the end of his political career will he surrender to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP, or will he remain the fighter who at the age of 80 got drenched in the rain while campaigning against them in the 2019 assembly elections and turning the tables on them? How will history remember him?

There are very few options left for him now.

Being out of power is a problem for the NCP-SP as they are unable to work and move things.

He also knows that if he joins hands with the BJP now his legacy will be over forever.

Sharad Pawar has always been a leader of the rich sugar cooperative class of Maharashtra or district cooperative banks leader or growers of sugarcane, grapes and fruits.

He could only grow as a political leader because he followed in the footsteps of Chhatrpati Shahu Maharaj who took everyone together and believed in social equality. Shahu Maharaj was the first king of Maharashtra who provided reservations for backward communities. He has cultivated that voter base and if he moves to the BJP now, that voter base of his will shift permanently.

As you mentioned earlier, he got wet in the rain and still campaigned for his local candidate in Satara. The other candidate was none other than Udayanraje Bhosale (running on a BJP ticket) and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (He was defeated in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll after Sharad Pawar delivered a rain-soaked rally speech on October 18, 2019.) People adopted Pawars ideology and rejected the BJP's ideology then.

If you look at Maharashtra, every Opposition leader, whatever their worth, has given up the fight against the BJP.

This is what the BJP always wanted.

The caste and community structure of Maharashtra was arranged in such a manner that the Congress-NCP ruled the state for very long. The BJP could never make inroads due to this issue.

Even today the BJP cannot rule Maharashtra all alone. They need Ajit Pawar or Eknath Shinde to rule.

They can never say directly they do not want the legacy of Ajit Pawar or they do not want Eknath Shinde to rule.

They decimated Uddhav Thackeray's clout over Maharashtra first and then Sharad Pawar's clout and they are succeeding slowly to gain control of all of Maharashtra.

Supriya Sule's Ambitions And Pawar's Unpredictability

What does Supriya Sule want?

Every politician has a dream that he or she must become a minister or chief minister of a state.

She as the daughter of Sharad Pawar must be thinking that her father has a record of winning elections right from 1967 when he first contested elections. From 1967 till date Sharad Pawar has always been either a member of the legislative assembly or council or the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

It is 60 years now of non-stop journey to be elected either to the assembly or Parliament. There is no parallel to this in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy. Maybe Karunanidhi of the DMK or Parkash Singh Badal falls a little short of Pawar's political career.

So, I feel Surpiya Sule must be thinking in her mind that though her father had been such a powerful political leader, in her own political career she has never been a minister till date.

It is internally said in the NCP that once she was about to become chief minister by joining hands with the BJP but that plan never succeeded. But this is only party rumours.

As a political analyst how do you see Sharad Pawar joining hands with the BJP in his last innings?

I feel the NCP-SP will lose its base and identity in Maharashtra politics.

The control they had on the cooperative sector of Maharashtra has reduced to a great extent as the BJP has already made inroads by working hard on this sector.

All sugar barons of Maharashtra stand in a queue outside the BJP asking for money to run their sugar or spinning mill factories.

NCP-SP used to derive power from here in Maharashtra and now this power has shifted due to the BJP's high-handedness (like the Gokul dairy elections where the BJP lost and still won).

Can we say Sharad Pawar has surrendered to Narendra Modi then?

Right now it is difficult to say. Let us wait till December 1, the day voting on Delimitation Bill takes place.

His party's eight MP votes are crucial for the bill to pass.

Sharad Pawar always has this style, he says something and does something else at the last moment.

He is known to be very unpredictable.

What Sharad Pawar does, only Sharad Pawar knows!

He is still assessing the situation on the delimitation bill and what he does at the last moment, we don't know at this moment.