'Very severe cyclone' Arnab to hit Andhra coast on Oct 28

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, prompting extensive disaster preparedness and evacuation measures across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it approaches landfall on October 28.

IMAGE: Light rain reported in parts of Visakhapatnam as an impact of the impending Cyclone Arnab. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday night.

The storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28.

Landfall is expected with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha authorities have stepped up disaster preparedness, including evacuations, setting up 1,763 cyclone shelters, and deploying NDRF/SDRF teams.

The Odisha government has cautioned media against circulating false or speculative cyclone forecasts, urging reliance on official updates.

Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday night and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was moving west-northwestwards at around 23 kmph and was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 11.30 pm on October 26.

It lay about 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 520 km east of Machilipatnam and 590 km east of Bapatla.

The system is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards towards the coast. It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm before landfall, the weather office said.

Andhra Pradesh Braces For Impact

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up disaster preparedness, with evacuation measures, rescue teams and cyclone shelters readied ahead of the storm's arrival.

In Andhra Pradesh, preliminary assessments have identified 16 districts, covering 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas, as being in the cyclone's potential path.

As many as 1,763 cyclone shelters have been readied, while 2,907 control rooms have been set up at district and mandal levels. Authorities have deployed 3,185 nodal officers to oversee preparedness and relief operations.

Evacuation protocols have been activated across 2,107 Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward units to move vulnerable residents to safer locations.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have also been positioned across 11 high-risk districts for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities have banned public access to beaches and announced that movement along coastal roads will be suspended from Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said all fishermen who had ventured into the sea had returned safely, while 30,043 fishing vessels had been anchored and secured at harbours.

Emergency arrangements include special medical facilities in cyclone-prone areas and 2,613 water tankers kept ready to prevent drinking water shortages. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain indoors and follow official instructions.

An orange alert has been issued for parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

Odisha's Preparedness And Advisories

In Odisha, authorities have suspended tourist boat operations and ferry services in Chilika Lake, with restrictions on all boat movement in place from October 26 to 29.

Most passenger boats have been moved to safer locations, while fishing vessels and forest department boats have been anchored at their respective docks.

Chilika Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak said forest department boats would be used only for emergencies during the restriction period. The department is coordinating with the district administration, police and disaster management teams for possible rescue operations.

At Paradip Port, fishing boats and fishermen have been provided shelter inside the harbour. As many as 305 fishermen have been accommodated at the Eastern Quay-1 berth as a precautionary measure.

The Ganjam district administration has also declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres from October 27 to 29. Anganwadi workers and helpers have been asked to remain in their respective areas, while dry ration and take-home ration will be delivered directly to beneficiaries to ensure continuity of nutritional support.

The Odisha State Transport Authority has issued precautionary measures for safe vehicle movement and transport preparedness.

Continuous Monitoring And Public Safety

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has cautioned media organisations and digital platforms against circulating false or speculative cyclone forecasts.

It has urged them to rely on official updates from the IMD, the Special Relief Commissioner and district administrations, and not present unverified social media predictions or unofficial cyclone tracks as confirmed warnings.

The IMD said the cyclone was under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam.

Authorities in both states have urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to remain alert and comply with evacuation advisories and other safety instructions.