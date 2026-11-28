'We have never entered into a serious dialogue on how the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha should function together, and a one-day parliamentary debate does not help. '

IMAGE: The Lok Sabha in session. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh Constitution amendment that ties women's reservation to delimitation.

The earlier attempt fell in the Lok Sabha in April, with 298 members voting for it and 230 against, well short of the Constitutional two-thirds majority required. The new draft promises every state a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats, freezes their relative shares until 2051 and lifts the ceiling on the House to 850 from 543.

Key points 'We need a permanent solution, and we should ask whether 850 is the right number at all.'

'Expanding the Lok Sabha without increasing the Rajya Sabha could diminish the Upper House's role.'

'The 50 per cent increase in seats protects states that controlled population growth from being penalised by a population-based redistribution.'

The Lok Sabha meets on Monday, November 30, for a sitting that runs to December 3, and the arithmetic remains tight. The DMK, with 22 MPs, says it will not compromise on Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share.

Swapnil Tripathi has tracked the Bill closely. He leads Charkha, the constitutional law centre at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, and writes a fortnightly column, 'Tryst with the Constitution', for the Bar & Bench. A graduate of the National Law University, Jodhpur, he took the Bachelor of Civil Law and DPhil at Oxford.

For months he has argued that assurances to the southern states must be written into the Constitution, and that the Delimitation Bill deserves scrutiny in its own right.

In the first part of this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Tripathi discusses what delimitation means, why the southern states are wary, and whether the revised 50 per cent formula settles their concerns.

'The government kept saying it would not disturb the existing ratio of seats between states, but...'

For readers who may not follow the technicalities, what is delimitation, and why has the government linked it to women's reservation? What is the Constitutional connection?

Delimitation is the redrawing of electoral constituencies and the redistribution of seats among states, in the Lok Sabha and in the legislative assemblies.

The idea is that as India's population changes, representation should change with it. A state whose population grows should, in principle, receive more seats than one whose population has not.

It operates at three levels. First, how many Lok Sabha seats each state gets. Second, how those seats are divided into constituencies within the state. Third, the same exercise for the state legislative assemblies.

In 1976, however, the Constitution was amended to freeze this process. The government of the day was pursuing population control, and it recognised that some states were progressing faster than others and might be penalised if seats were allocated purely on population. So allocation was frozen at the 1971 census figures for 25 years.

As that period neared its end under the Vajpayee government, the freeze was extended by another 25 years, to 2026. Once the first Census after 2026 is published, the freeze lapses and we return to allocation by population.

That is why the government brought a Bill in April 2026 to alter this mechanism. It did several things. It removed the freeze altogether, which meant seats would follow population.

The southern states objected strongly, because they had controlled their populations and stood to lose seats to others. The Bill also raised the size of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850.

The government kept saying it would not disturb the existing ratio of seats between states, but that assurance never appeared in the text of the Bill.

Where does women's reservation come in?

The women's reservation law of 2023 had a two-step requirement. A census had to be conducted and its figures published, and only then would delimitation be carried out to identify the seats reserved for women. That would have meant reservation by about 2029 at the earliest.

This session, the government argued that the census was taking longer and that it wished to deliver reservation immediately. So it proposed amending the 2023 Act to remove the census requirement and to use the last available data, which is the 2011 Census. Delimitation could then begin at once.

So the Constitutional connection is that the government is amending the women's reservation law so that it operates on 2011 figures.

Exactly. The package is also accompanied by a Delimitation Bill, because the exercise is carried out by the Delimitation Commission. That is a three-member body. Its chairperson is a retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Union government.

The second member is the Chief Election Commissioner, who is also effectively appointed by the Union government, since two of the three members of the selection committee belong to the executive.

The third is the election commissioner of the state concerned, which is why that member changes according to the state being delimited. If we are working on Uttar Pradesh, we need someone who understands the state's dynamics.

The Constitutional objection is that the body is heavily weighted towards the Union executive. Whether we need something more collaborative, with a smaller executive role, is a question that deserves debate. It was not discussed.

The Delimitation Bill was not debated in Parliament at all.

'The Rajya Sabha's influence in a joint sitting falls by about 9 per cent'

Is there any prospect of it being debated properly in the short sitting that has been called?

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the monsoon session of Parliament, July 30, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

It seems highly unlikely. Consider what the April debates showed. These amendments change a good deal more than we have just discussed.

At present the Constitution requires delimitation to follow automatically after every census. The Bill says Parliament may decide by law when delimitation takes place. The Constitution also says the latest published census data must be used.

The Bill says Parliament may decide by law which figures to use. In effect, two Constitutional requirements become statutory ones, which are far easier to change in Parliament.

Then there is the enlargement of the Lok Sabha. If you add roughly 300 seats, there has to be a discussion of the financial implications.

Every MP is entitled to ₹5 crore a year under the MPLADS scheme. Three hundred additional MPs means ₹1,500 crore on that account alone.

How will they be accommodated in Parliament? What will administration cost, and where will they be housed?

How will Question Hour be managed, and how will speaking time be allotted? None of this formed part of any substantive discussion.

There is also the effect on the Rajya Sabha, which is not being enlarged. When the two Houses disagree, the remedy is a joint sitting, and in that setting the Rajya Sabha's numbers would count for less.

So the government is tinkering with the federal structure. The Rajya Sabha, the House of the states, would be overwhelmed by sheer numbers.

On pure numbers, we calculated that the Rajya Sabha's influence in a joint sitting falls by about 9 per cent.

If the Lok Sabha is expanded by 50 per cent, the proportional share of the states does not change, because each state still holds the same relative number of seats. But it would certainly diminish the Rajya Sabha's stature in a joint sitting.

The Cabinet has now approved a 50 per cent increase in seats, with state shares frozen until 2051. What does this formula change, constitutionally?

Constitutionally, it is sound. One way of doing it is to extend the freeze, as the Vajpayee government did, by changing 2026 to 2051. Parliament has the power to do that.

There is an added benefit for the government. The 1976 freeze prevented any change to the composition of state legislative assemblies.

If the population of Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan had grown, I could not increase their Vidhan Sabha seats, because the data to be used was that of 1971. With these figures changed, that restriction goes.

It would still need a special majority in both Houses, meaning two-thirds of those present and voting and a majority of the total membership, and ratification by half of the state legislatures, because representation of the states is affected.

'It must be in the Constitution and not merely in the Delimitation Bill'

In your columns you have argued that verbal assurances to the southern states are not enough and must be written into the Constitution. Does the Cabinet's decision answer that concern?

IMAGE: DMK Presdident and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. Photograph: BCCI

Prima facie, it addresses the principal concern I raised. My point was that an assurance given on the floor of the House carries no weight when delimitation takes place.

The Delimitation Commission will look at the text of the Constitution and the Delimitation Bill, and the assurance appears in neither.

If Articles 81 and 82 are amended so that the proportions as they stood in 1971 are maintained, the assurance is secured and the Commission is bound by it.

My one caveat is that it must be in the Constitution and not merely in the Delimitation Bill.

An ordinary Bill can be altered by a simple majority. If the guarantee forms part of the Constitution, as the existing freeze does, then tampering with it needs a two-thirds majority.

DMK chief M K Stalin has set two conditions: Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share must not decline, and the current proportions among the states must stay frozen for another 25 years.

Are these Constitutionally sound, and can the government accommodate them?

Certainly it can, because it has been done before. When the first freeze was nearing its end under Vajpayee, precisely these concerns were raised. The Constitution was amended in 2001 and the proportions were preserved.

That is essentially what the southern states are asking for now. If the government makes the amendment, and it has the numbers, there is no Constitutional difficulty. Both demands can be met if the proviso is extended and the guarantee is placed in the Constitution.

The government says it will use the 2011 Census, whereas the DMK wants 1971 figures. Can the two positions coexist?

I think there is a slight conflation here. When the southern states speak of 1971, they mean the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states, that is, the proportions as they stood then. That can clearly be met. I do not read them as demanding that constituencies within a state be redrawn on 1971 data. That was never the law.

At present Tamil Nadu receives the number of seats that corresponds to its 1971 proportion, but within the state, constituencies are drawn on later data, currently the 2001 Census.

Under the government's proposal, the state would use the more recent data for that internal exercise. Tamil Nadu does not lose seats in Parliament, but its boundaries within the state would be redrawn on fresh numbers.

And its percentage of the total?

That does not change in cumulative terms. The gap in the number of seats between states may widen, since Uttar Pradesh will have many more seats than Tamil Nadu, but the percentage stays where it is. The home minister (Amit Shah) set out these figures in his April speech. Proportionally nothing moves, though in absolute terms the difference will.

If the Bill becomes law, can the government use 2011 data to redraw constituencies and still change the relative weight of states?

It can use 2011 data to draw boundaries within each state. It cannot reduce a state's relative share in the Lok Sabha.

Within the seats a state holds, constituencies can be redrawn on 2011 figures, and that process will begin across the country. Some states may gain assembly seats, and some may lose them if their populations have declined.

'It is a political compromise'

Who ultimately gains and who loses?

Does the uniform 50 per cent increase protect states that curbed population growth, or merely postpone the argument over population-based representation?

IMAGE: NCP-Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule meet Modi in New Delhi. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

At best it is a political compromise. When the freeze was first devised, the expectation was that every state would bring its population down and the figures would even out.

Even the 2001 Delimitation Act and the amendment of that year acknowledged that population had not stabilised as hoped. Some states, which happen to be the southern ones, did their part, and others did not.

The compromise exists so that the former are not penalised, while balancing federal interests against the principle of one person, one vote.

A purely population-based route would have been unfair to them, since the larger states would then command greater control in Parliament.

But the way we have approached representation has been to defer it. We have never entered into a serious dialogue on how the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha should function together, and a one-day parliamentary debate does not help.

We need a permanent solution, and we should ask whether 850 is the right number at all.

There is nothing sacrosanct about 850. It could as easily be 950.

Quite. And the government has not explained the figure. The home minister's argument in April was that a 50 per cent increase would protect sitting MPs and allow one-third reservation for women. Even that is not an accurate figure, because the states' share comes to 815, which leaves 35 seats over.

If this remains our approach, our population may well grow further, and a Parliament of 1,000 members in 20 years is no answer.

We need some mechanism to balance the two Houses, as many other countries have.

A structural solution is needed, and none appears to be on offer. It reads more like 'this seems workable, so let us implement it'.