Six Arrested in Delhi for Operating Fake Loan App Cyber Fraud

Delhi Police dismantle a transnational cyber fraud syndicate operating fake loan apps, arresting six individuals involved in siphoning money and extorting victims.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested six individuals for involvement in a transnational cyber fraud syndicate using fake loan applications.

The syndicate operated by luring victims through fake loan apps, accessing their data, and extorting inflated repayments using morphed images.

Cheated money was routed through mule accounts and converted into cryptocurrency to conceal the money trail.

Investigators traced a suspicious account being used to route funds, leading to the arrest of the account holder and five other suspects.

Mobile phones seized revealed links to foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Delhi Police has arrested six people for their alleged involvement in a transnational cyber fraud syndicate operating fake loan applications and siphoning money through mule bank accounts, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests were made after investigators traced a suspicious account in Kapashera being used to route cheated funds, he said.

During the probe, police identified the account holder, Nehal Babu, 23, who had allegedly rented out his UPI-linked QR code to other members of the syndicate in exchange for money.

Based on his interrogation and technical surveillance, five more accused -- Tabrej Alam, 21, Ritesh Kumar, 20, Vishal Kumar, 22, Karan Kumar, 24, and Shami Mohd, 27 -- were apprehended from Delhi-NCR, he said.

Police said six mobile phones containing incriminating data, including chats and transaction details, were recovered. Analysis of the devices revealed links with foreign handlers operating through virtual numbers from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

"The syndicate lured victims through fake loan apps, gaining access to their mobile data. Victims were then harassed and threatened using morphed images, forcing them to repay inflated amounts.

"The cheated money was routed through mule accounts using UPI IDs and later withdrawn in cash before being converted into cryptocurrency, including USDT, to conceal the money trail," the officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

At least seven complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) have been linked to the case so far, while details of several other accounts are being analysed to identify more victims, he said.