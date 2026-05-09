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Customs Officials Seize Hydroponic Weed, Cash At Mumbai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 21:49 IST

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Mumbai Customs officials seized hydroponic weed valued at nearly ₹20 crore and USD 1 lakh in cash at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Customs seized hydroponic weed worth nearly ₹20 crore at the airport.
  • USD 1 lakh in cash was also seized from a passenger bound for Dubai.
  • The seizures were made based on passenger profiling and intelligence.
  • Passengers arriving from Bangkok were found carrying the hydroponic weed.

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai seized hydroponic weed valued at nearly ₹20 crore and USD 1 lakh in cash in three separate cases over the last two days, an official said on Saturday.

Passengers Intercepted with Weed and Cash

The passengers were intercepted based on the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling and specific intelligence.

 

Details of the Seizures

In the first case, USD 1 lakh was recovered from a passenger who had arrived from Jamnagar and was scheduled to depart for Dubai.

Two separate seizures of hydroponic weed were made from passengers arriving from Bangkok -- 17.915 kg of weed worth ₹17.91 crore from a passenger on a Thai Airways flight, and 1.9 kg of weed worth ₹1.9 crore from two passengers on an Air India flight, the official said.

Ongoing Investigations

Further investigations are underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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