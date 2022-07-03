News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Curfew relaxed in Udaipur, internet remain suspended

Curfew relaxed in Udaipur, internet remain suspended

Source: PTI
July 03, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the situation gradually returning to normal, curfew was relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday in Udaipur where a tailor was murdered by two men earlier this week.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed outside the closed shop of tailor Kanhaiya Lal during a ten-hour relaxation in the curfew imposed by administration to maintain law and order after the latter's murder, in Udaipur on July 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, mobile internet services remained suspended.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence.

“The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 6 pm,” a district administration official said.

Markets opened and routine activities resumed.

 

“Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the local people and the curfew should be lifted completely,” a local resident said.

However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident.

A demonstration has also been organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding death penalty for the murderers.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.

They are under the custody of NIA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing
Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
Social media cos asked to act on Udaipur murder posts
Social media cos asked to act on Udaipur murder posts
Akhilesh dissolves all party posts after bypoll jolt
Akhilesh dissolves all party posts after bypoll jolt
Even Kasab didn't have...: Aaditya's dig at rebel MLAs
Even Kasab didn't have...: Aaditya's dig at rebel MLAs
BJP's Rahul Narwekar wins Maha assembly speaker poll
BJP's Rahul Narwekar wins Maha assembly speaker poll
Openers in focus as India look to seal SL WODIs
Openers in focus as India look to seal SL WODIs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Un-Islamic': Muslim outfits condemn Udaipur killing

'Un-Islamic': Muslim outfits condemn Udaipur killing

Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi

Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances