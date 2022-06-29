News
Rediff.com  » News » Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi in 2014

Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi in 2014

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 29, 2022 17:22 IST
Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz, who beheaded a man in Udaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press conference in Jaipur.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

 

The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the police chief said.

"One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused," Lather said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
