Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing

On Tuesday, June 28, two men beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam, triggering protests in many cities on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Kanhaiya Lal was recently arrested by the local police over remarks he posted on social media.

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against his killers in connection with the 'heinous murder'.

Glimpses of the protests against the killings:

IMAGE: Sanskriti Bachao Manch supporters protest Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Bajrang Dal activist displays a placard during a protest against the killing. The placard reads: 'We won't let Hindustan become Taliban'. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Bajrang Dal members react after they were detained by the police during the protest. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A Bajrang Dal activist detained by the police. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Bajrang Dal activists shout slogans during the protest. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal raise slogans during a protest in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol Ajmer where security has been beefed up. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: VHP members burn an effigy during a protest in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Lal's wife speaks to the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel detain VHP and Bajrang Dal activists during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel try to douse tyres set on fire by VHP members during their protest in Jodhpur. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: Closed shops in Udaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com