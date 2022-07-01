News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt asks social media firms to remove posts justifying Udaipur murder

Govt asks social media firms to remove posts justifying Udaipur murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media platforms need to remove content which encourages, glorifies or justifies brutal murder in Udaipur, the ministry of electronics and IT said in a notice made public on Friday.

IMAGE: Protestors take part in a protest against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal by two men, in Udaipur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the 'beheading'.

 

'Through this notice, you are directed to forthwith ensure that as part of your obligation of due diligence, safety and trust, you proactively and immediately remove any and all content, either in the form of a text message, audio, video, photo or any other form, that seem to encourage/glorify/justify this murder and killing with a view to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony,' the notice dated June 29 said.

The video of the brutal murder was posted online and there have been several reported instances of social media handles and accounts glorifying and justifying the murder.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy
Udaipur tailor had told cops some people recced shop
Udaipur tailor had told cops some people recced shop
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma
Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma
Judges Must Stand Up For Us Against A Malign State
Judges Must Stand Up For Us Against A Malign State
Taapsee Gets Ready For Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Gets Ready For Shabaash Mithu
'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person
'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

14-day jail for 2 accused in Udaipur tailor's killing

14-day jail for 2 accused in Udaipur tailor's killing

Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources

Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances