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Nagaland Opens Cultural Centre To Preserve Indigenous Heritage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 15:39 IST

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Nagaland's new Indigenous Tribes Cultural Resource Centre in Kohima aims to safeguard and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state's 16 recognised tribes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nagaland inaugurates a cultural centre to preserve and promote the heritage of its indigenous tribes.
  • The centre represents all 16 recognised tribes of Nagaland, showcasing their unique cultural identities.
  • The facility aims to promote mutual respect, understanding, and unity among Nagaland's diverse tribes.
  • The cultural centre will serve as a hub for exhibitions, learning, research, and cultural activities.
  • The project was jointly funded by the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources and the state government.

The Nagaland Indigenous Tribes Cultural Resource Centre was inaugurated here on Thursday to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the state's indigenous tribes.

Promoting Nagaland's Cultural Diversity

At the event, the state government's advisor for art and culture, K Konngam Konyak, said the centre reflected a "thoughtful and forward-looking vision" aimed not only at preserving traditions but also at creating a space where the cultural traditions could be practised and passed on to future generations.

 

He said Nagaland's cultural strength lies in the diversity of its indigenous communities, and noted that all 16 recognised tribes of the state have been represented in the centre through dedicated spaces for showcasing their heritage.

A Hub for Cultural Exchange and Learning

The facility would also promote mutual respect, understanding and unity among the tribes while serving as a hub for exhibitions, learning, research, documentation and cultural activities, he said.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Art and Culture, Bodeno S Colo, termed the inauguration a significant milestone in the collective effort to preserve, celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland's indigenous tribes.

She said the centre stands as "a living testament" to the identity of the people of Nagaland, rooted in tradition and strengthened by community values.

Safeguarding Traditions for Future Generations

Stressing the need to safeguard cultural traditions in a rapidly changing world, she expressed hope that the centre would become a beacon of knowledge and a hub of cultural exchange where tradition and innovation could coexist.

Executive Engineer of the Department of Art and Culture, Kakheli Swu, said the Rs 1,283.08 lakh spent for the project was funded jointly by the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) and the state government.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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