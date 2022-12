The Hornbill festival is currently on in Kohima and other parts of Nagaland.

Organised by the Nagaland and Union governments, the annual Hornbill festival -- celebrated from December 1 to 10 -- is meant to encourage inter-tribal interaction and to preserve and protect Naga heritage.

IMAGE: Naga women from the Sumi tribe perform a folk dance at Kisama, located 15 kms from Kohima. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naga tribesmen from the Chakhesang tribe performs a folk dance at Kisama. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The traditional stone pulling ceremony conducted as part of Hornbill festival at Mezoma village in Kohima. Photograph: PTI Photo

