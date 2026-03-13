Nand Kishore Yadav Takes Office as Nagaland's New Governor

Nand Kishore Yadav was sworn in as the new Governor of Nagaland, promising to focus on peace, development, and preserving the state's unique cultural heritage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nand Kishore Yadav was sworn in as the new governor of Nagaland at a programme in Lok Bhavan on Friday.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

Yadav was appointed as the 23rd governor of the state on March 5.

He succeeded Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had been holding the additional charge as governor of Nagaland and continues to serve as the governor of Manipur.

The ceremony was also attended by state ministers, MLAs, representatives of tribal organisations, senior bureaucrats, and officers from the police and security forces.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor interacted with the CM and members of the state cabinet.

Governor Yadav's Address

In his address to the people of the state on assuming office, Yadav said Nagaland occupies a special place in the rich and diverse fabric of India.

"The state is known for its vibrant cultural heritage, strong community values, and the warmth and resilience of its people. The traditions and spirit of the Naga people are a source of pride not only for the state but for the entire nation," he said.

Asserting that India is undergoing a period of remarkable transformation, Yadav said the Northeastern region has witnessed renewed focus and investment in recent years, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development.

These initiatives are expanding opportunities and integrating the region more closely with the national growth story while preserving its unique identity and traditions, he said.

"Nagaland too has been steadily progressing across various sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism, digital connectivity and entrepreneurship," he said, adding that these developments are creating new possibilities for economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people.

He said creating meaningful opportunities for educated youth remains an important priority.

"With the right skills, innovation and institutional support, these sectors can generate employment and encourage our youth to become creators of opportunities," he said.

Affirming that the aspirations of the people for lasting peace, stability and development remain paramount, Yadav said, "Peace and harmony provide the foundation for sustainable progress, and with collective effort and mutual understanding, Nagaland will continue to move forward on the path of prosperity."

Yadav said he would strive to uphold the Constitution as Nagaland governor and work in close cooperation with the state government and all sections of society to promote good governance, inclusive development and the welfare of the people.

"I look forward to working together with the people of Nagaland to strengthen peace, encourage development and preserve the unique cultural heritage of this wonderful State," he said.