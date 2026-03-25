Tribal Athletes Get National Platform at Khelo India Tribal Games

The Khelo India Tribal Games have launched in Chhattisgarh, offering a crucial platform for tribal athletes to shine and fostering sports development across India's remote regions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The first Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) launched in Chhattisgarh, featuring 3,800 participants from 30 states across nine disciplines, aiming to provide a national platform for tribal athletes.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the importance of the KITG in promoting sports culture and identifying talent from remote and tribal areas, citing icons like Jaipal Singh Munda and MC Mary Kom.

The Indian government has implemented reforms to ensure transparency and merit-based selection in sports, ending favouritism and providing equal opportunities for athletes.

India aims to become a top-10 sporting nation by hosting the 2036 Olympics and to be among the top five globally by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

The KITG competitions are being held in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, with selected talents to be trained at Khelo India centres for national and international competitions.

The first edition of Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) began in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya terming it as a "significant milestone" and stating that it will provide a national platform for tribal athletes to showcase and nurture their talent.

Around 3,800 participants from 30 states are competing across nine disciplines in the 10-day KITG.

The event features competitions in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling, while mallakhamb and kabaddi are being showcased as demonstration sports.

Addressing the opening ceremony of 10-day KITG at the Science College ground here, Mandaviya said the event marks not just the beginning of a new sporting competition but the start of a sustained movement, with tribal athletes from across the country set to congregate in Chhattisgarh every year.

"This is not just the launch of a sporting event. Sports are not only about medals. They represent a way of life, culture and harmony. They teach balance, resilience, and the spirit of winning and learning," he said.

He noted that India, with nearly 65 per cent of its population below 35 years, has immense potential but has historically lagged in international sporting events.

"A decade back, India struggled in the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. A comprehensive approach has been adopted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to transform the sporting ecosystem," he said.

Promoting sports culture has been a key priority under the Modi government, with initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India encouraging mass participation and identifying talent across the country, he said.

Mandaviya said the Khelo India initiative has expanded to include school, university, beach and winter games, and the addition of Tribal Games will ensure that talent from remote and tribal areas is also recognised.

"Sporting talent is not limited to cities. It exists in villages, tribal belts, and coastal regions. Tribal athletes have always brought pride to the nation," he said, citing icons like Jaipal Singh Munda, MC Mary Kom, and Baichung Bhutia as examples of excellence emerging from such regions.

He said that during his visit to the Winter Games in Gulmarg in Kashmir, he observed a significant rise in its popularity.

"Four years ago, only a small number of spectators had turned up, but now people came from across the country. The Winter Games in Gulmarg have now become popular nationwide, and they have also contributed to the growth of tourism in the region," he said.

Government Initiatives for Sports Transparency

He also stressed the importance of transparency in sports governance, saying the government has ensured open and fair selection processes.

PM Modi has emphasised that sports in the country should not become an arena for politics, and that federations must promote games with transparency, the union minister said.

He noted that the government has introduced reforms, including the passage of a Sports Governance Bill in Parliament and a comprehensive sports policy to ensure adequate opportunities and resources for youth.

The minister added that the government has put an end to the earlier practice where favouritism or connections influenced selection for international competitions.

"That is now a thing of the past. Today, merit is the only criterion," he said.

Mandaviya said selections are now conducted through a transparent process to ensure justice for athletes.

"Selections are held openly, on camera, and in the presence of observers from the central and state governments. This ensures that deserving and talented athletes get the opportunity they merit," he said.

India's Sporting Future

He said the series of reforms undertaken by the government will ensure that Indian athletes showcase their talent and make the country proud on both national and international platforms.

He expressed strong confidence that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the upcoming Asian Games.

With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the talent emerging now will bring glory to the nation on that stage, he added.

He further added that efforts are underway to host the 2036 Olympics in India, and as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country aims to become a top-10 sporting nation when it hosts the Olympics.

By 2047, marking 100 years of India's independence, the goal is to place India among the top five sporting nations globally, he added.

The minister lauded the Chhattisgarh government for organising the event and assured full support from the Centre for sports development in the state.

Mandaviya said competitions under KITG will be held in Bastar, Surguja, and Raipur, with teams from the Sports Authority of India identifying promising athletes.

Selected talents will be trained at Khelo India centres and centres of excellence at government expense and prepared for national and international competitions, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Arun Sao, who also holds the sports portfolio, and others were present at the launch ceremony.

In the KITG, the competitions are being held in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, and will conclude on April 3. A total of 106 gold medals are at stake, with athletics offering the highest number (34), followed by swimming (24), wrestling (18), weightlifting (16) and archery (10).

Hockey and football matches are being held in Raipur, athletics events in Jagdalpur, and wrestling competitions in Surguja.