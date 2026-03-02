Arunachal Pradesh Launches Child Rights Awareness Initiative for Child-Friendly Environment

Arunachal Pradesh is prioritizing child safety by launching a comprehensive child rights awareness initiative, educating children, parents, and teachers on crucial protection laws and resources.

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh launches a child rights awareness initiative to create a safer environment for children.

The initiative includes educational pamphlets on key laws like APSCPCR and POCSO for children, parents, and teachers.

The public is urged to report child rights violations to authorities like Child Helpline 1098 and the Police ERSS No. 112.

APSCPCR emphasizes that awareness is the first step in preventing child abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is committed to protecting the rights and well-being of every child in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday launched a child rights awareness initiative, and said it will promote a safe, child-friendly environment across the state.

At a programme held in the Civil Secretariat here, Pul unveiled a series of pamphlets aimed at educating children, parents, teachers and the public on key laws such as the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the POCSO, an official release said.

Pul praised the APSCPCR for compiling the information provided in the pamphlets in a way which is easy to understand, and said it would help children know about their rights to protection, dignity and education.

She urged the general public to report violations of child rights and seek assistance from appropriate authorities, such as Child Helpline 1098, Police ERSS No. 112, Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, Labour Officer, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

"This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening grassroots awareness and promoting a safe, child-friendly environment across Arunachal Pradesh," the APSCPCR said.

Promoting Child Rights Awareness

APSCPCR chairperson Ratan Anya said, "Creating awareness is the first step towards prevention. When children, parents, and teachers are informed about child protection laws, we empower society to stand against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination."

The Commission remains fully committed to protecting the rights and well-being of every child in Arunachal Pradesh, she added.