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Delhi siblings arrested after mobile snatching, linked to 31 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 15:47 IST

A brother-sister duo with a history of 31 criminal cases involving theft and snatching have been arrested in Delhi after a mobile phone snatching incident, highlighting the Delhi police's efforts to combat street crime.

Key Points

  • A brother-sister duo, Maninder Kaur and Amanpreet Singh, were arrested in Delhi for mobile snatching.
  • The siblings are allegedly involved in 31 criminal cases, including theft and snatching.
  • Police investigation revealed the duo used a stolen motorcycle in the mobile snatching incident.
  • Maninder was apprehended in Delhi, while Amanpreet was arrested in Ludhiana, Punjab.
  • The stolen mobile phone and motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered by the police.

A brother-sister duo, allegedly involved in 31 criminal cases of theft and snatching, were arrested after a mobile phone snatching in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Kaur alias Simran and Amanpreet Singh, aged 22 and 24, and both residents of Chander Vihar in Delhi.

 

The police said Maninder has been involved in eight cases and Amanpreet in 23 cases of snatching, theft and other crimes.

On March 18, Titiksha Sharma reported that her mobile phone was snatched by a boy and a girl while she was walking from VIPS in Pitampura towards Income Tax Colony.

"The accused fled towards Madhuban Chowk on a two-wheeler," an officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Arrest

During the probe, police found that the two had attempted a similar snatching a day earlier in the same area. CCTV footage revealed the suspects used a stolen motorcycle, which was traced to Samaypur Badli.

"The police team apprehended Maninder on the day of the incident. During interrogation, she disclosed her brother's involvement and revealed that the stolen mobile phone was in his possession," he said.

Subsequently, Amanpreet was arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, and the snatched mobile phone was recovered from him. The stolen motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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