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Gurugram Authorities Demolish Criminal's Illegal Property

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 18:48 IST

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Gurugram authorities demolished an illegal property belonging to a criminal in Badshahpur village, sending a strong message against encroachment and unlawful construction.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram authorities demolished a criminal's property built on encroached government land.
  • The accused, Indrajit, has a history of criminal activity including extortion.
  • The illegal construction was built on approximately 150 square yards of prime land without permission.
  • The district administration ordered the demolition following an intelligence report.

The property of a criminal built on encroached government land was demolished in Gurugram's Badshahpur village on Monday, police said.

The action was carried out by a joint team of Gurugram police and district administration.

 

Details Of The Illegal Construction

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Indrajit, is a native of Badshahpur village. He has a long history of criminal activity, having been involved in several serious and sensitive criminal activities in the area, including extortion and the cases pertaining to the Explosives Act.

Indrajit had illegally occupied approximately 150 square yards of prime land and built a permanent house on it without obtaining any permission. Following a report from the Intelligence Wing, the district administration declared the construction completely illegal and immediately ordered its demolition, they said.

Police Statement On The Demolition

"Protecting public land, maintaining law and order, and protecting ordinary citizens from exploitation by criminals are his top priorities. Such strict campaigns will continue in the coming days," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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