Gurugram Authorities Demolish Criminal's Illegal Property

Gurugram authorities demolished an illegal property belonging to a criminal in Badshahpur village, sending a strong message against encroachment and unlawful construction.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram authorities demolished a criminal's property built on encroached government land.

The accused, Indrajit, has a history of criminal activity including extortion.

The illegal construction was built on approximately 150 square yards of prime land without permission.

The district administration ordered the demolition following an intelligence report.

The property of a criminal built on encroached government land was demolished in Gurugram's Badshahpur village on Monday, police said.

The action was carried out by a joint team of Gurugram police and district administration.

Details Of The Illegal Construction

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Indrajit, is a native of Badshahpur village. He has a long history of criminal activity, having been involved in several serious and sensitive criminal activities in the area, including extortion and the cases pertaining to the Explosives Act.

Indrajit had illegally occupied approximately 150 square yards of prime land and built a permanent house on it without obtaining any permission. Following a report from the Intelligence Wing, the district administration declared the construction completely illegal and immediately ordered its demolition, they said.

Police Statement On The Demolition

"Protecting public land, maintaining law and order, and protecting ordinary citizens from exploitation by criminals are his top priorities. Such strict campaigns will continue in the coming days," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.