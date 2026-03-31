Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2025 Attempt-to-Murder Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 24-year-old man, Prateek alias Badal, wanted in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case in Delhi's Patel Nagar, recovering a firearm in the process.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Prateek alias Badal, a 24-year-old suspect, in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case in Patel Nagar.

The accused, Prateek, was a listed bad character and had been evading arrest.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Prateek upon his arrest.

The attempt-to-murder case involved a knife attack following a clash between two groups near Baljeet Nagar in October 2025.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in the Patel Nagar area of central Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Prateek alias Badal, is a listed bad character of the local police station and was on the run in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case, he said.

After receiving specific inputs about his movement, the police arrested Prateek on Monday, recovering a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him.

Details of the Attempt-to-Murder Case

"Prateek was wanted in a case where, on October 10, 2025, a man was attacked with a knife following a clash between two groups near Baljeet Nagar. Three juveniles in the case had already been apprehended earlier," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.