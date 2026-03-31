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Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2025 Attempt-to-Murder Case

Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2025 Attempt-to-Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 16:19 IST

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 24-year-old man, Prateek alias Badal, wanted in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case in Delhi's Patel Nagar, recovering a firearm in the process.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Prateek alias Badal, a 24-year-old suspect, in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case in Patel Nagar.
  • The accused, Prateek, was a listed bad character and had been evading arrest.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Prateek upon his arrest.
  • The attempt-to-murder case involved a knife attack following a clash between two groups near Baljeet Nagar in October 2025.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in the Patel Nagar area of central Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Prateek alias Badal, is a listed bad character of the local police station and was on the run in connection with a 2025 attempt-to-murder case, he said.

 

After receiving specific inputs about his movement, the police arrested Prateek on Monday, recovering a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him.

Details of the Attempt-to-Murder Case

"Prateek was wanted in a case where, on October 10, 2025, a man was attacked with a knife following a clash between two groups near Baljeet Nagar. Three juveniles in the case had already been apprehended earlier," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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