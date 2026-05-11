Kerala: CPI(M) Man Booked For Provocative Flex Board

A CPI(M) worker in Kerala has been booked for a provocative flex board stunt supporting a Congress leader, igniting a political controversy and accusations of undermining the UDF's recent election victory.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ ANI Photo

Key Points A CPI(M) worker was booked for installing a flex board supporting Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The flex board was installed under the guise of a Congress faction, sparking controversy.

Congress workers discovered the CPI(M) worker's involvement through CCTV footage.

The CPI(M) district secretary stated the party does not approve of the worker's actions.

Congress leaders claim the incident is an attempt to undermine the UDF's victory.

A CPI(M) worker was booked for allegedly installing a flex board in this district expressing support for AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in the ongoing race for the post of Kerala Chief Minister, in the guise of a Congress faction, police said.

Flex Board Installation Sparks Controversy

It was on the night of May 9, when the dispute within the Congress party over the next Kerala Chief Minister was at its peak, CPI(M) local committee member Mohammed Aravassery installed flex boards supporting Venugopal at various places in Vadanapally here in the name of 'Save Congress Group', police said.

On Sunday morning, he made a Facebook post claiming that Congress workers are fighting each other over the chief minister candidate, police said.

Congress Response and Police Action

However, Congress party workers who checked CCTV cameras found Aravessery had placed a flex board in front of the panchayat office. They lodged a complaint against the CPI(M) worker.

Police, after an initial probe, registered a case for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot under section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.

Aravassery was summoned to the police station, where he was interrogated and released on Sunday night, officials said.

CPI(M) and Congress React

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary KV Abudul Khader told reporters on Monday that the party do not approve such an act.

Kadher said that CPI(M) won't be involved in Congress matters.

"He has acted against the party's policies. We will seek an explanation from him in this regard and take further steps. CPI(M) is not part of the CM debate taking place in Kerala, and it is up to the Congress to decide," Khader said.

However, Congress Thrissur DCC president Joseph Tajet said that the CPI(M), with its actions, cannot downplay the UDF's victory in the assembly election, in which it won 102 out of 140 seats.

He said that the act shows the degradation happening in the communist party.

"Good communist leaders voted for UDF. With such an act, the unity in the Congress will not be affected. This shows the internal issues in the left party," he said.