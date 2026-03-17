Police Investigate CPI(M) Rally Against Ex-Leader G Sudhakaran

A police case has been filed against hundreds of CPI(M) workers in Kerala for allegedly causing traffic disruptions during a rally protesting against their former leader, G Sudhakaran, who recently quit the party.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police have registered a case against approximately 500 CPI(M) workers for allegedly disrupting traffic during a rally.

The rally targeted former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who recently resigned from the party.

The protesters are accused of unlawfully assembling and obstructing vehicular movement on a national highway.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A case has been registered against around 500 ruling CPI(M) workers in connection with a mass rally organised here against its former leader G Sudhakaran, who had quit the Marxist party recently over differences with the leadership.

The case was registered by Punnapra police against the protesters, including the Marxist party's Ambalappuzha area committee secretary Shyamji, for allegedly causing traffic disruption during the march held on March 14.

According to police, the accused unlawfully assembled and took out a procession from Paravur Assembly junction along the national highway to a ground there, where they held a public meeting between 5.30 pm and 7 pm.

The procession allegedly obstructed vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to the public, they said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The CPI(M) had organised the rally targeting Sudhakaran, who recently quit the party and is preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

However, Sudhakaran had said that the party had failed to ensure a huge participation in the rally against him.