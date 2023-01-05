News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals

Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals

By REDIFF NEWS
January 05, 2023 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China is battling with a huge Covid crisis.

As China's hospitals struggle to cope with the spike of infected people, the Communist party government seem confused over what measures can be taken to control the virus.

Glimpses from the Covid Crisis in Shanghai:

 

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at the emergency department at the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway in the emergency department at the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A staff member pushes a cart carrying a body bag at a funeral home in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Several body bags at a funeral home in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients receive IV drip treatment in a hallway in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on stretchers in a hallway at a hospital. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People queue at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, in Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child is seen at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
China Struggles With Covid Pandemic
China Struggles With Covid Pandemic
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
PIX: At 3 deg C, Delhi cooler than many hill stations
PIX: At 3 deg C, Delhi cooler than many hill stations
ICC T20 Rankings: Kishan, Hooda make massive gains
ICC T20 Rankings: Kishan, Hooda make massive gains
Nirmalaji's New Headache: Food Scheme Extension
Nirmalaji's New Headache: Food Scheme Extension
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

China's COVID-19 Situation Gets Worse

China's COVID-19 Situation Gets Worse

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances