Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals

China is battling with a huge Covid crisis.

As China's hospitals struggle to cope with the spike of infected people, the Communist party government seem confused over what measures can be taken to control the virus.

Glimpses from the Covid Crisis in Shanghai:

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at the emergency department at the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway in the emergency department at the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A staff member pushes a cart carrying a body bag at a funeral home in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Several body bags at a funeral home in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients receive IV drip treatment in a hallway in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on stretchers in a hallway at a hospital. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds in a hallway at a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People queue at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, in Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A child is seen at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com