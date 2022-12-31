News
Rediff.com  » News » Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

By REDIFF NEWS
December 31, 2022 13:15 IST
IMAGE: A medical worker attends to a patient at the emergency department of the Ganyu District People's Hospital in Lianyungang. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at a makeshift fever clinic inside a gymnasium in Fuzhou. Photograph: cnsphoto via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Staff members carry an urn for a funeral procession outside a funeral home in Sichuan province. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A healthcare worker places a vial with a swab of the COVID-19 test along with other vials after Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China at the Malpensa airport in Milan. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A passenger gives his passport to a worker. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People arrive at Heathrow airport on a flight from Shanghai. Following China's announcement earlier this week that it was lifting travel restrictions despite a surge in Covid cases across the country, the UK government has said there are 'no plans to re-introduce COVID-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals into the UK'. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID-19 Surges In China
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

