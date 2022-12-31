Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

IMAGE: A medical worker attends to a patient at the emergency department of the Ganyu District People's Hospital in Lianyungang. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at a makeshift fever clinic inside a gymnasium in Fuzhou. Photograph: cnsphoto via Reuters

IMAGE: Staff members carry an urn for a funeral procession outside a funeral home in Sichuan province. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

IMAGE: A healthcare worker places a vial with a swab of the COVID-19 test along with other vials after Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China at the Malpensa airport in Milan. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: A passenger gives his passport to a worker. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: People arrive at Heathrow airport on a flight from Shanghai. Following China's announcement earlier this week that it was lifting travel restrictions despite a surge in Covid cases across the country, the UK government has said there are 'no plans to re-introduce COVID-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals into the UK'. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

