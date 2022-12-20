COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China

China's COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to the recent easing of pandemic restrictions.

China is ramping up tests and health infra, as Covid cases are spreading again.

A glimpse at the situation in Beijing and Shanghai.

IMAGE: A woman wearing a face mask pushes a plastic covered stroller with a baby inside in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident receives a nasal spray of the COVID-19 booster vaccine in Beijing. Photograph: Reuters TV/via Reuters

IMAGE: Workers in protective suits transfer a body in a casket at a funeral home in Beijing. Photograph: Alessandro Diviggiano/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker in a protective suit removes a cone in front of a hearse outside a funeral home in Beijing. Photograph: Alessandro Diviggiano/Reuters

IMAGE: A health worker registers a resident for a COVID-19 booster vaccine in Beijing. Photograph: Reuters TV/via Reuters

IMAGE: A man takes a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the entrance of a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A man tests himself for COVID-19 with an antigen test kit outside the fever clinic of a hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: cnsphoto via Reuters

IMAGE: An empty road as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com