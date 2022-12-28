China's COVID-19 Situation Gets Worse

COVID-19 cases have spread quickly in China after its Zero Covid policy was withdrawn.

Scenes from the COVID-19 situation in Beijing and Chengdu:

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at the fever clinic at the China-Japan Friendship hospital in Beijing. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Patients line up for treatment at the emergency department at the Beijing Chaoyang hospital. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit at the Beijing Chaoyang hospital. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: A family member consults a doctor outside an emergency department at a hospital in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: People transport a patient on a stretcher outside an emergency department at a hospital in Chengdu. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers transport an elderly patient in Chengdu. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker sorts a stretcher bed near an ambulance outside an emergency department at a hospital in Chengdu. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait outside the emergency department at a hospital in Chengdu. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com