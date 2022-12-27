News
Rediff.com  » News » China Struggles With Covid Pandemic

China Struggles With Covid Pandemic

By REDIFF NEWS
December 27, 2022 15:24 IST
China's supreme leader Xi Jinping enforced a strict three-year zero-Covid policy, but instead of building up his country's medical resources to cope with the pandemic, all that was done was keep citizens indoors often for months.

Forced by unusual citizen protests last month, Xi withdrew the zero-Covid policy, only to see coronavirus cases spiral out of control.

As Chinese medical facilities in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China struggle to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases, Xi is missing from action.

Glimpses from China under a state of pandenic siege:

 

IMAGE: A medical worker conducts pre-examination on a patient amid surging COVID-19 numbers at the Tongji hospital in Shanghai. Photograph: cnsphoto/China Out/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait outside a fever clinic in Shanghai. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wearing PPE wait outside a funeral home in Shanghai. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medical worker provides instructions to a resident at a mobile fever clinic converted from a bus in Huaian, Jiangsu province. Photograph: cnsphoto/China Out/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An employee works at the production line of a fever medicine at a Guizhou Bailing plant in Anshun, Guizhou province. Photograph: cnsphoto/China Out/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Travellers wait for their flight at Beijing airport. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Commuters ride a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing. Photograph: Josh Arslan/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

