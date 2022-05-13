China's Covid Lockdown Nightmare

Please click on images to discover the fallout of the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai and Beijing.
IMAGE: A delivery worker, who says he is living at a bus stop because he has been unable to return home for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Shanghai, brushes his teeth on the street, May 12, 2022. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters/span>
IMAGE: He then washes his head on the street in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
IMAGE: With a stern Covid lockdown enforced in Shanghai and Beijing, residents are dependent on couriers to make deliveries of essential items like this delivery man does here in a residential area under lockdown in Beijing, May 12, 2022. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
IMAGE: A man makes deliveries to a barricaded residential area under lockdown in Beijing, May 13, 2022. Photograph: Thomas Suen/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com