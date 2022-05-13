News
Rediff.com  » News » China's Covid Lockdown Nightmare

China's Covid Lockdown Nightmare

By Rediff News Bureau
May 13, 2022 16:26 IST
Please click on images to discover the fallout of the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai and Beijing.

IMAGE: A delivery worker, who says he is living at a bus stop because he has been unable to return home for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Shanghai, brushes his teeth on the street, May 12, 2022. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters/span>

 

IMAGE: He then washes his head on the street in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

 

IMAGE: With a stern Covid lockdown enforced in Shanghai and Beijing, residents are dependent on couriers to make deliveries of essential items like this delivery man does here in a residential area under lockdown in Beijing, May 12, 2022. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man makes deliveries to a barricaded residential area under lockdown in Beijing, May 13, 2022. Photograph: Thomas Suen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Print this article
Omicron: Beijing shuts metro stations, hotels, schools
China sends military, docs to Shanghai amid Covid surge
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Gyanvapi case judge 'concerned' about his safety
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Review
Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?
Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!
The War Against Coronavirus

SEE: Beijing Tightens COVID-19 Curbs

SEE: Beijing's COVID-19 Restrictions

