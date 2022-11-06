News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China making virus deadlier than Covid in Pakistan: Report

China making virus deadlier than Covid in Pakistan: Report

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 06, 2022 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

While COVID-19 and its new variants still plague the world, Pakistan and China are continuing with bioweapons research in a secret facility near Rawalpindi.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology and Pakistan Army-run, Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DSTO), has set up a highly-advanced scientific infrastructure to research deadly pathogens in Pakistan.

The location of the facility remains a tightly guarded secret, reported Geo-Politik.

 

According to various global media reports, China is creating Covid-like pathogens in Pakistan that have the potential of causing virus contamination on a scale far higher than Covid.

The mystery deepened further in 2020 when Pakistan first denied such reports.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan stated that 'there is nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report', reported Geo-Politik.

'Pakistan has been sharing information about the facility with the States Parties to the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) in its submission of Confidence Building Measures,' the FO said.

It added that the facility was meant for diagnostic and protective system improvement by Research and Development on emerging health threats, surveillance and disease outbreak investigation.

The laboratory in question is a 'Biosafety Level 4' facility (BSL-4) where the most dangerous and infective agents are tested and developed.

The DSTO is located in Chaklala cantonment, Rawalpindi, and is headed by a two-star General, reported Geo-Politik.

Experts say that BSL-4 labs are used to study infectious agents and toxins that can cause life-threatening diseases for which there is no vaccine or therapy available.

Those in the intelligence and scientific community, watching the developments, warn that by using Pakistan, China had outsourced a highly contagious network of laboratories where antigens a hundred times more infectious than the present Covid could be created or 'dropped in', reported Geo-Politik.

According to bioweapons experts, the joint collaboration between Pakistan's lab, managed by the army, and a series of laboratories and institutions run by PLA, was not for scientific experiments but to weaponize pathogens.

The secret project carries the title: Collaboration for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Studies on Biological Control of Vector Transmitting Diseases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
China probed weaponising COVID in 2015: Reports
China probed weaponising COVID in 2015: Reports
Report indicates Wuhan scientists got sick with Covid
Report indicates Wuhan scientists got sick with Covid
Coronavirus: What about the Lab in Wuhan?
Coronavirus: What about the Lab in Wuhan?
Bypolls: BJP bags 3 seats, RJD 1; TRS leads Munugode
Bypolls: BJP bags 3 seats, RJD 1; TRS leads Munugode
It's A Baby Girl For Alia and Ranbir
It's A Baby Girl For Alia and Ranbir
Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll, NOTA comes 2nd
Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll, NOTA comes 2nd
T20 WC: Pak join India in semis after Dutch dump SA
T20 WC: Pak join India in semis after Dutch dump SA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China to build more bio labs amidst row over Wuhan lab

China to build more bio labs amidst row over Wuhan lab

UK intel says Covid may have leaked from China lab

UK intel says Covid may have leaked from China lab

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances