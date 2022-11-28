Protests Against Covid Curbs, Xi In China

Beijing and many Chinese cities are seeing unprecedented protests against Xi Jinping and his strict zero-Covid policy.

As the rest of the world returns to something resembling normal life, the Chinese people still live under harsh lockdowns, often over just for a few Covid cases.

IMAGE: People gather for a vigil in Beijing, November 27, 2022, and hold white sheets of paper in protest over COVID-19 restrictions at a memorial for the 10 victims of a fire in Urumqi as a result of a Covid lockdown. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard as Beijing residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at a vigil to mourn the victims of a fire in Urumqi. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds a candle during the protest-vigil in Beijing. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: The white sheets of paper demanded an end to the covid lockdowns in China. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: The wave of protests in many Chinese cities is seen as the biggest challenge to China's Communist tyrants since the 1989 protests at Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Under instructions from the Communist party leadership, the police have permitted the protests to continue without their familiar show of force. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters /span>

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard at a demonstration in Shanghai against COVID-19 curbs following the deadly Urumqi fire. Photograph: Casey Hall/Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen set up a cordon line near the site of a protest against COVID-19 curbs the night before in Shanghai. Photograph: David Stanway/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com