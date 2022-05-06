Beijing Tightens COVID-19 Curbs

Despite Beijing reporting just 51 new cases on Wednesday, China's capital tightened Covid restrictions.

Kindergartens, primary and middle schools and secondary vocational schools in Beijing have postponed resuming classes for a week until May 11, official media reported.

Despite falling case numbers in both of Shanghai's quarantine zones and the low-risk unguarded zones, there are no signs from officials that the city's lockdown will end any time soon.

Residents have become increasingly frustrated and anxious. Gaining access to basic necessities has become a daily struggle.

Please click on the images for a look at the situation in Beijing.

IMAGE: A medical worker collects a swab from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site at the central business district in Chaoyang district in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: People scan a QR code with their mobile phones before entering an office complex in Chaoyang district in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: People ride shared bicycles during morning rush hour at the central business district, following a work-from-home order for residents of Chaoyang district in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman walks on a pedestrian overpass during morning rush hour in Chaoyang, Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: People pick up food deliveries at a collection point outside an office building during lunchtime in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Commuters walk inside a subway station in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com