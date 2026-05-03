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Tragedy In Odisha: Two Young Sisters Drown In Pond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 19:44 IST

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In a tragic incident, two young cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Odisha's Balasore district while bathing, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two young cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Bhuinpada village, Odisha.
  • The girls, identified as Annapurna and Anyasa Mallik, were both 10 years old.
  • Family members found the girls in the water after they did not return home from bathing.
  • Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Two cousin sisters allegedly drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said.

Tragic Drowning Incident

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna Mallik and Anyasa Mallik, both 10, they said.

 

The incident took place in Bhuinpada village in the Khantapada police station area, they added.

Investigation Underway

The two girls had gone to bathe in the pond around 11 am, but did not return home. Family members later found them in the water and rushed them to the Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared them dead, an officer said.

A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drowning. Further details will be known after the post-mortem and investigation," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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