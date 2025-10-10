HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC orders SIT probe into gold theft at Sabarimala temple

Source: PTI
October 10, 2025 17:22 IST

The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state police to register a criminal case in connection with the "misappropriation of gold" from the "side frame or lintels" of the shrine and launch an investigation.

IMAGE: File image of devotees offering prayers at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar issued the direction after noting that from the investigation conducted till now, "it appears that insofar as the side frames or lintels are concerned, misappropriation of gold has been carried out".

The bench further said that it was also revealed from the vigilance report placed before it that "substantial quantity of gold -- amounting to about 474.9 grams -- was handed over to Unnikrishnan Potty (the sponsor who offered to carry out the gold-plating)".

 

"However, the records do not reveal that this quantity of gold was entrusted with the TDB (by him)," the court added.

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team constituted by it to probe the side frame/lintels issue also along with all the other aspects that come up during their inquiry.

It directed that the vigilance report be placed before the Travancore Devaswom Board which in turn was ordered to forward it to the State Police Chief.

The state police chief was asked to direct H Venkatesh, ADGP (crime branch and law and order) to register a criminal case in connection with the matter and launch an investigation.

ADGP Venkatesh is heading the SIT according to a government order issued on October 9.

The bench directed the SIT to "conduct a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice".

The SIT was also directed to file a report within six weeks and place status reports about the probe before the court once every two weeks.

The bench also said that the SIT will be "directly answerable" to the court "to ensure the investigation is conducted with the utmost discretion and integrity".

The SIT was further directed not to divulge details of the probe to the public or the media till the investigation is over.

Source: PTI
