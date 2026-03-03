HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Couple Nabbed in Vrindavan for 'Kabootarbaazi' Fraud

Punjab Couple Nabbed in Vrindavan for 'Kabootarbaazi' Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 21:21 IST

A couple from Punjab, wanted for running a 'kabootarbaazi' racket involving illegal immigration and visa fraud, has been arrested in Vrindavan, exposing a scheme that swindled aspiring immigrants out of large sums of money.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Punjab-based couple was arrested in Vrindavan for allegedly running a 'kabootarbaazi' racket, an illegal immigration scheme.
  • The couple allegedly defrauded people by promising to send them abroad, particularly to Canada, using forged documents.
  • They charged victims between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore for the fraudulent immigration services.
  • The couple had been living in Vrindavan, maintaining a low profile and posing as spiritually inclined, while allegedly continuing their illegal operations.
  • Punjab Police had been searching for the couple for two months following multiple complaints of fraud.

A Punjab-based couple accused of operating a 'kabootarbaazi' racket that duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad on forged documents was arrested from Vrindavan here, police said on Tuesday.

'Kabootarbaazi' is a north Indian coinage commonly associated with illegal immigration and visa fraud operations.

 

The duo was arrested during a raid conducted on Tuesday morning. After being produced before a lcoal magistrate, they were taken to Malerkotla on transit remand by Punjab Police for further investigation, officials said.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Gupta and his wife Pragati Gupta, residents of Punjab's Patiala, were wanted in connection with multiple cases registered in Malerkotla for allegedly duping people aspiring to move to Canada and pilfering large sums of money.

According to police, the couple allegedly charged between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore per person on the pretext of sending them abroad using forged documents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Peetam Pal Singh, quoting Malerkotla DSP Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, said several complaints were lodged against the couple after the alleged fraud came to light, prompting Punjab Police to launch a search operation around two months back.

Couple's Hideout and Modus Operandi

Investigation led police to a multi-storey residential society in Sunrakh area of Vrindavan, where the couple had been living in a flat in the Hare Krishna Orchid Society. Police said they were residing there with their two children and maintaining a low profile.

"They were dressed in religious attire and presented themselves as spiritually inclined. Neighbours and society members had no idea about the allegations against them," an officer said.

Police suspect the couple continued their alleged illegal immigration operations from the Vrindavan flat and amassed crores through fraud.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fake Overseas Job Racket Busted in Noida, Two Arrested
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli
GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli
Kanpur Police Bust Robbery, Expose Crores-Worth Hawala Racket
Kanpur Police Bust Robbery, Expose Crores-Worth Hawala Racket
Two booked in Thane for allegedly duping investors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO