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MP Couple Die By Suicide After Jumping Into River

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 19:50 IST

A couple in Madhya Pradesh tragically died by suicide after jumping into a river with their hands tied together, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their relationship and the events leading to this devastating incident.

Key Points

  • A couple in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district died by suicide by jumping into a river.
  • The couple, identified as Radha Choubey and Bhupendra Dhakad, were found with their hands tied together.
  • Police suspect the incident to be a suicide pact due to the couple's relationship.
  • Rescue operations were conducted by police and SDRF personnel to recover the bodies from the Sank river.

A man and a woman, believed to be in a relationship, on Monday jumped into a river with their hands tied together from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, with police suspecting it is a case of suicide.

Rescue Operation and Identification

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident, which occurred around 1 PM, and recovered the bodies from the Sank river, area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anil Kumar Mandra told PTI.

 

The deceased were identified as Radha Choubey (25), a resident of Datia district, and Bhupendra Dhakad (30), a native of Morena district, he added.

Eyewitness Accounts and Investigation

According to the SDOP, the couple had arrived at the old bridge on a motorcycle from the Gwalior side.

Citing eyewitnesses, the officer said the two tied their hands together with a cloth and jumped into the river. The bodies were recovered with their hands tied together.

Mandra said preliminary investigation suggested that the two were in a relationship, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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