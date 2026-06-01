MP Couple Die By Suicide After Jumping Into River

A couple in Madhya Pradesh tragically died by suicide after jumping into a river with their hands tied together, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their relationship and the events leading to this devastating incident.

Key Points A couple in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district died by suicide by jumping into a river.

The couple, identified as Radha Choubey and Bhupendra Dhakad, were found with their hands tied together.

Police suspect the incident to be a suicide pact due to the couple's relationship.

Rescue operations were conducted by police and SDRF personnel to recover the bodies from the Sank river.

A man and a woman, believed to be in a relationship, on Monday jumped into a river with their hands tied together from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, with police suspecting it is a case of suicide.

Rescue Operation and Identification

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident, which occurred around 1 PM, and recovered the bodies from the Sank river, area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anil Kumar Mandra told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Radha Choubey (25), a resident of Datia district, and Bhupendra Dhakad (30), a native of Morena district, he added.

Eyewitness Accounts and Investigation

According to the SDOP, the couple had arrived at the old bridge on a motorcycle from the Gwalior side.

Citing eyewitnesses, the officer said the two tied their hands together with a cloth and jumped into the river. The bodies were recovered with their hands tied together.

Mandra said preliminary investigation suggested that the two were in a relationship, adding that further investigation is underway.