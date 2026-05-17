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Delhi Couple Nabbed For Stealing From Elderly E-Rickshaw Passengers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 17:21 IST

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A Delhi couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from elderly passengers travelling in e-rickshaws, highlighting a concerning trend of thefts targeting vulnerable individuals.

Key Points

  • A couple has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing from elderly e-rickshaw passengers.
  • The accused targeted elderly passengers, stealing cash and valuables during transit.
  • Police recovered Rs 90,000 and the e-rickshaw used in the commission of the offence.
  • The arrest followed an investigation into the theft of Rs 1 lakh from a 60-year-old passenger in Moti Nagar.
  • Police are investigating whether the couple was involved in other similar theft cases.

A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash or valuables from elderly passengers travelling in e-rickshaws in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suresh (25) and his wife, the police said, adding that they were apprehended after an investigation into the theft of Rs 1 lakh from a 60-year-old passenger earlier this week.

 

E-Rickshaw Theft Incident Details

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kirti Nagar, had hired an e-rickshaw from a showroom on Shivaji Marg on May 13.

The man was carrying a small bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash. After reaching his destination, he found that the bag had been torn and the cash was missing, they said.

Investigation and Arrest

An e-FIR was registered at Moti Nagar police station on May 14 and an investigation was launched. A team analysed CCTV footage from the route taken by the complainant and identified the e-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime.

"Using technical surveillance and local inputs, the accused couple was traced and apprehended," a senior police officer said.

Modus Operandi and Recovery

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they used to target elderly passengers travelling in e-rickshaws and steal cash and valuables from their bags during transit without raising suspicion.

Police recovered Rs 90,000 of the stolen amount from the possession of the accused along with the e-rickshaw used in the commission of the offence.

Ongoing Investigation

"The accused had no previous criminal involvement on record. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the couple was involved in other similar theft cases targeting passengers and senior citizens in different parts of the city," the police officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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