Countdown to Diwali Begins

October 15, 2025 08:24 IST

IMAGE: Women purchase decorative items ahead of Diwali from a shop in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

As Diwali approaches, homes and markets across India come alive with colour, light and excitement.

From decorating houses and buying sweets to shopping for gifts and diyas, Indians everywhere are preparing to welcome the Festival of Lights with joy and togetherness.

 

IMAGE: Artisans create giant kandils (lanterns) at Kandil Galli, Mahim, north central Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Diwali snacks being sold at a shop in Dadar, north central Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Specially-abled children of Shishu Sarothi, a centre for rehabilitation and training for multiple disabilities in Guwahati, create designer diyas ahead of Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People buy diyas at a market in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter paints diyas ahead of Diwali in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A girl buys diyas at a market in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel applying henna on their palms at the Diwali Milan programme organised at the Central Jail in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday
Stocks for Diwali 2025: Shares That Historically Outperform in Oct-Nov
Malaika, Kareena, Ananya At Diwali Party
You Won't Believe How Much Nita Ambani's Purse Costs!
Priyanka, Bhumi, Nora Have A Ball In New York
