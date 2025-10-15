Countdown to Diwali Begins

IMAGE: Women purchase decorative items ahead of Diwali from a shop in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

As Diwali approaches, homes and markets across India come alive with colour, light and excitement.

From decorating houses and buying sweets to shopping for gifts and diyas, Indians everywhere are preparing to welcome the Festival of Lights with joy and togetherness.

IMAGE: Artisans create giant kandils (lanterns) at Kandil Galli, Mahim, north central Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: Diwali snacks being sold at a shop in Dadar, north central Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: Specially-abled children of Shishu Sarothi, a centre for rehabilitation and training for multiple disabilities in Guwahati, create designer diyas ahead of Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People buy diyas at a market in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter paints diyas ahead of Diwali in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A girl buys diyas at a market in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel applying henna on their palms at the Diwali Milan programme organised at the Central Jail in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff